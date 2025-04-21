Yunyang Global Geopark:Nature's Masterpiece Woven With Human History

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Recently, Yunyang Geopark was officially granted the title of UNESCO Global Geopark, becoming the first geopark in Chongqing to receive this prestigious title.







Chongqing Yunyang Longgang National Geopark







On April 18, the Information Office of the Chongqing Municipal People's Government held a press conference in Beijing to introduce the newly designated geopark.







A glass bridge in Longgang Scenic Area, Yunyang County, Chongqing

Located in Yunyang County at the heart of the Three Gorges Reservoir Area, Yunyang Geopark spans an area of 1,124.05 square kilometers. It is renowned for its Middle Jurassic dinosaur fossil fauna, featuring the 18.2-kilometer-long“Great Wall of Dinosaur Fossils” and the world's largest Jurassic monolithic dinosaur fossil wall, which together document the evolutionary history of Jurassic dinosaurs in Asia and fill critical gaps in global paleontological knowledge. The park also boasts the Longgang Tiankeng Karst landform, rare wildlife such as Viverra zibetha and Viverricula indica, and cultural heritage sites like Zhang Fei Temple and Panshicheng, along with rich Tujia ethnic traditions. It serves as a comprehensive destination for scientific research, science education, cultural experiences, vacation, and ecological tourism.







Zhang Fei Temple in Yunyang County, Chongqing

The Yunyang dinosaur fossil fauna is a major paleontological discovery both in China and globally. Unique in its scale and scientific value, the fossils extend 18.2 kilometers along the strata, span 15 layers, and date across the entire Middle Jurassic period. Dubbed the“Great Wall of Dinosaur Fossils” by paleontologists, it includes a 150-meter-long, 6-10-meter-high dinosaur fossil wall with an exposed area of 1,320 square meters, displaying nearly 5,000 fossil specimens to date-making it the largest Jurassic monolithic dinosaur fossil wall in the world.







Yunyang On-Site Dinosaur Fossil Protected Shelter







Chongqing, often referred to as the“City on the Dragon's Back,” is home to extensive dinosaur sites in Yunyang, Hechuan, and Yongchuan. According to local authorities, Chongqing plans to develop a“half-hour tourism circle” around the Yunyang Global Geopark. The region where the geopark is located also preserves rich Tujia ethnic culture, offering visitors an immersive experience into the traditions and lifestyles of China's ethnic minorities.







Yunyang On-Site Dinosaur Fossil Protected Shelter







