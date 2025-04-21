King Condoles Christians Over Passing Of Pope Francis

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 21 (Petra) – His Majesty King Abdullah II extended his condolences to Christians around the world following the death of Pope Francis, describing him as a "man of peace" beloved for his humility and efforts to bring people together."Deepest condolences to our Christian brothers and sisters around the world. Pope Francis was admired by all as the Pope of the People. He brought people together, leading with kindness, humility, and compassion. His legacy will live on in his good deeds and teachings," His Majesty wrote on his official X account on Monday.