Jordan Orders Flags Flown At Half-Mast To Mourn Pope Francis

Amman, April 21 (Petra) – Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan has ordered flags to be flown at half-mast across ministries, government departments, public institutions, and agencies for three days starting Tuesday, in mourning for the death of Pope Francis.The move also reflects solidarity with Jordanian and global Christian communities over the passing of the pontiff.Hassan offered his sincere condolences, praising the late Pope's contributions to global peace and interfaith harmony.

