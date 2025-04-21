Legislators: Jordan Is Not An Arena For "Manipulators, Renegades'

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 21 (Petra) -- Lower House members said Monday, Jordan is a sovereign state, governed by its constitution and laws, and holds a national, Arab, Islamic and moral heritage, but not an arena of "manipulators and renegades."They stressed safeguarding the national fabric, "which is not mere words and slogans, but is rooted in the blood of martyrs, the sweat of soldiers, the hopes of mothers and the pain of fathers."In a session chaired Speaker Ahmad Safadi and members of the government team, the MPs stressed that Jordan's unity is unbreakable, adding that "anyone who believes they can tamper with national security is delusional as Jordanians of all backgrounds and origins stand united behind their Hashemite leadership."They vowed that Jordan will not be a battleground to settle regional disputes or foreign conflicts, and that the sovereignty, security, and stability of the state are paramount.Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, will remain resilient against conspiracies, and will continue to be an oasis of security and stability, they said.During the session, a video was played with excerpts from His Majesty's speeches, highlighting remarks on "those who take orders from abroad," as well as tributes to the Jordanian Armed Forces and security services.The lawmakers said they stand behind His Majesty and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, as well as full backing of security services and armed forces, adding that the Jordanian people "will remain a bulwark against sedition and their Arab and Hashemite affiliation unshaken by treachery or conspiracies."They saluted the the Jordan Armed Forces and security services, particularly the General Intelligence Department, which "denied the forces of evil and darkness the opportunity to undermine societal peace in Jordan."The MPs condemned attemps to "hijack the Palestinian cause for subversive plots that are concocted in the shadow behind the state's back," stresshing that "resistance cannot be by dragging Jordan into chaos.""The most powerful weapon in the face of these threats is national unity, which transcends sectarian divides and aligns only with Jordanian interests," they said.They criticised "a populist" approach by some, who manipulate public emotions and raise issues to promote partisan agendas at the expense of the nation's best interests.They called for unveiling any foreign affiliations of any political party, urging strict enforcement of the political parties and anti-terrorism laws, and legal action against those involved in or supporting terrorist activities.They stressed accountability for violators of Article 127 of the Constitution, which restricts the powers of armed and security forces to state institutions, and prohibits formation of unauthorised armed organisations outside these.The MPs urged absolute allegiance to the Hashemite monarchy and Jordanian identity as the basis for political engagement, and that financial and intellectual support of any party should be purely Jordanian without any foreign influence.Denouncing a recent terrorist plot to threaten national security, the lawmakers made it clear that undermining Jordan's stability is an intolerable crime, urging support of the armed forces and security bodies. They stressed that loyalty to the ruler is essential for maintaining national security."Those behind this heinous plot (the terrorist cell) are linked to the Muslim Brotherhood and its political arm, according to defendants' confessions.This group often uses patriotic rhetoric while hiding agendas that only lead to chaos and disorder, they said.The current provocations are not just security threats but calculated assaults on the identity and values of the nation.They called on Jordanians to be loyal to the flag, true to their country, and steadfast in their faith that a strong Jordan is a strong Palestine, and that this country is not an arena for mercenaries and chaos.