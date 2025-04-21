Jordan Urges Engineering Sector To Tap Into Reconstruction Opportunities In Syria, Iraq

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 21 (Petra) – Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply, Yarub Qudah, on Monday called on the country's engineering consultancy and services sector to capitalize on opportunities in regional markets, particularly in Syria and Iraq, citing the sector's strong capabilities and expertise.Speaking at a panel discussion organized by the A/E Business Council, Qudah said the government has created a supportive environment for various sectors, especially engineering consultancy, to benefit from projects in Iraq and reconstruction efforts in Syria.He noted that five joint committees are currently working to enhance cooperation with Syria and that Jordan's exports to Syria recorded a notable increase in the first quarter of this year.Qudah highlighted the potential for further growth in export opportunities and reiterated the importance of leveraging the rebuilding process in Syria.He also underlined the government's efforts to promote the sector both domestically and abroad, describing engineering consulting services as well as related fields such as financial services, IT, and construction as key employers of Jordanian professionals.