QLC Celebrates Class Of 2025
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Leadership Centre (QLC) celebrated the graduation of its twelfth cohort (Class of 2025) under the patronage of the chairperson HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, on Wednesday. The batch comprised 142 national graduates, representing various government and private entities in the country. The ceremony was attended by a number of ministers, senior officials, faculty members, and families of the graduates.
