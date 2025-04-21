403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
QLC Celebrates 12Th Batch Graduation
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Leadership Centre (QLC) celebrated the graduation of its 12th cohort (Class of 2025) on Monday under the patronage of the chairperson HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani.
The batch included 142 national graduates, both male and female, representing various government and private entities in the country.
The ceremony witnessed the graduation of 127 participants from the National Leadership Programmes, in addition to 15 graduates from the Executive Master's Programme in Leadership.
The ceremony was attended by a number of ministers, senior officials, faculty members, and families of the graduates, led by HE Sheikha Al Mayassa and QLC vice-president and managing director HE Sheikh Abdullah bin Ali bin Saud al-Thani.
In her speech, HE Sheikha Al Mayassa addressed the role of the QLC in supporting the state's vision towards a knowledge-based economy by establishing a model of ethical and inspiring leadership.
She said that this celebration is not merely an individual tribute, but an embodiment of a national vision that believes in the importance of building leaders.
"Leadership is not a position, but rather an inspiration for others to dream, learn, and work,” HE Sheikha Al Mayassa said.“Qatar believes in you and awaits your creativity."
She also emphasised the values of leadership.
"Leadership is integrity in one's stance, courage in change, steadfastness in times of crisis, and humility in success,” HE Sheikha Al Mayassa said.
She affirmed that this year's graduates represent an extension of Qatar's development journey, and stressed their role in preserving the country's gains and actively contributing to achieving Qatar National Vision 2030.
HE Sheikha Al Mayassa highlighted the country's achievements in the fields of education, economy, and diplomacy, as well as its leadership in launching innovative initiatives.
She spoke about Qatar's efforts to empower the Arab voice in the media, arts, and culture to be present and influential on the global stage.
Founded in 2008 at the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the QLC is a national platform for leadership development, working in partnership with leading international universities and institutes to prepare future leaders and enhance Qatar's global standing.
The batch included 142 national graduates, both male and female, representing various government and private entities in the country.
The ceremony witnessed the graduation of 127 participants from the National Leadership Programmes, in addition to 15 graduates from the Executive Master's Programme in Leadership.
The ceremony was attended by a number of ministers, senior officials, faculty members, and families of the graduates, led by HE Sheikha Al Mayassa and QLC vice-president and managing director HE Sheikh Abdullah bin Ali bin Saud al-Thani.
In her speech, HE Sheikha Al Mayassa addressed the role of the QLC in supporting the state's vision towards a knowledge-based economy by establishing a model of ethical and inspiring leadership.
She said that this celebration is not merely an individual tribute, but an embodiment of a national vision that believes in the importance of building leaders.
"Leadership is not a position, but rather an inspiration for others to dream, learn, and work,” HE Sheikha Al Mayassa said.“Qatar believes in you and awaits your creativity."
She also emphasised the values of leadership.
"Leadership is integrity in one's stance, courage in change, steadfastness in times of crisis, and humility in success,” HE Sheikha Al Mayassa said.
She affirmed that this year's graduates represent an extension of Qatar's development journey, and stressed their role in preserving the country's gains and actively contributing to achieving Qatar National Vision 2030.
HE Sheikha Al Mayassa highlighted the country's achievements in the fields of education, economy, and diplomacy, as well as its leadership in launching innovative initiatives.
She spoke about Qatar's efforts to empower the Arab voice in the media, arts, and culture to be present and influential on the global stage.
Founded in 2008 at the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the QLC is a national platform for leadership development, working in partnership with leading international universities and institutes to prepare future leaders and enhance Qatar's global standing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment