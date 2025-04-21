AEG Presents Hosts Career Exposure Day For High School Students During Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival

MENAFN - 3BL) On April 16, 2025, 125 high school students in Indio, CA, were treated to a behind the scenes look of the iconic Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival as part of an AEG Presents' career exposure day.

The day was designed to introduce students to career opportunities in the live events industry and was held in partnership with the Mobius Conference, a two-day event that engages high-school students in topics around art, culture, and politics.

The students began their day at the popular Coachella activation, Party In My Living RoomTM, a house party created by LA-based artist THURZ, that brings together good tunes and good vibes. Students had a chance to listen to a fireside chat with THURZ, who spoke candidly about his career, the origins of the activation, and its connection to the community.

In addition to fireside chat with THURZ, students participated in a panel discussion with Goldenvoice staff where they learned what it takes to produce the world-renowned festival. The panelists also shared their individual career paths and recommendations on how to break into live music and event production. Panelists included Goldenvoice's Talent Buyer, Chavantae Flakes ; Production Coordinator, Kierrah Matthews; Director of Crowd Management, Mason Shaw; and Manager of Ticketing, Nicholas Green. The panel was moderated by AEG Presents, DEI Business Partner, Twana Simmons

Following the panel session students had a chance to participate in a dance class led by professional choreographer Alecc Daddoul and met with members of AEG Presents' and Goldenvoice's Human Resources team to learn about how to secure an internship, job pathways in live music, and career opportunities. The students wrapped up the day and received final words from Cole Froelich, VP Festival Operations, Goldenvoice festivals.

“Without an understanding of how to enter the workforce, statistics have shown that youth unemployment numbers increase. That's why events like this career connection day are so important,” says Twana Simmons, DE&I Business Partner, AEG Presents.“By participating in this event, we hope students will have a better understanding about the opportunities available in the live event industry, and that it helps them better prepare for life after graduation whether it be from high school or college.”

To learn more about the Mobius Conference, click here.