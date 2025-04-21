Senior Official Brent T. Christensen Travels To Brussels, Mons, And Berlin

The Senior Official performing the duties of the Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Brent T. Christensen will travel to Berlin, Germany; and Brussels and Mons, Belgium, April 21-28.

TIn Berlin, the Senior Official will meet with German counterparts to discuss how the United States’ defense industry can meet the defense capability needs of our European partners as they increase their investments and contributions to NATO’s collective defense and security.

In Belgium, Senior Official Christensen will lead the United States’ delegation to the NATO Special Advisory and Consultative Arms Control, Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Committee (ADNC). Senior Official Christensen will share President Trump’s vision for making America and our Allies safer, with an emphasis on our Allies being strong, fully capable partners. While in Belgium, Senior Official Christensen will also discuss security priorities with NATO and enhancing Europe’s defensive capabilities and security cooperation with European Union officials.

For further information, please follow @UnderSecT on X.