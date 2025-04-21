Captured Punjab-Origin Terrorist Harpreet Singh Behind Multiple Attacks, Says FBI Chief

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 22 (IANS) The captured Punjab-origin Harpreet Singh was part of an alleged foreign terrorist gang in America, who“we believe was involved in planning multiple attacks on police stations both in India and the US”, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel has said.

“@FBISacramento conducted the investigation coordinating with our partners locally as well as in India,” he wrote on X on Tuesday (IST).

“Excellent work from all, and justice will be done. The FBI will continue finding those who perpetrate violence -- no matter where they are,” Patel added.

Punjab Police have said that their efforts led to the arrest of Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia, a key operative of the Pakistan's ISI-backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and close associate of Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Rinda, at Sacramento in the US.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav had termed it a major success.

Soon after the arrest was made public on April 18, he had said:“Today marks a major milestone in the sustained crackdown on ISI-backed terror networks, with the announcement of detention of Happy Passia by the US authorities. This is the outcome of excellent international cooperation and exchange of information between the United States and India.”

In a statement, Yadav said the Punjab Police have consistently shared intelligence inputs with the Central agencies.

DGP Yadav said Happy Passia, a native of Passia village in Amritsar, began his criminal career with gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, and his US-based associates Darman Kahlon and Amrit Bal. Later, Happy Passia became a key associate of Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Rinda, operating under the direct guidance of the ISI.

He said Passia was the primary handler of ISI-backed terror modules in Punjab and played a central role in orchestrating targeted killings, grenade attacks on police establishments, and extortion across the state between 2023 and 2025.

“Our investigation has found direct involvement of Happy Passia in majority of terror acts, which took place in the state after September 2024,” said the DGP, while adding Passia was masterminding the terror activities sitting in the US, using a network of vulnerable youth struggling with addiction, recruiting them to carry out these acts in exchange for money and narcotics.

Punjab Police have meticulously tracked all the terror modules raised by Happy Passia and successfully dismantled them, said DGP Yadav, adding an extensive dossier on Passia's activities was shared with Central agencies and subsequently with the US authorities, leading to his arrest.“Punjab Police has already taken up the matter with Central agencies to initiate the process for Passia's extradition to India as per the law,” he added.