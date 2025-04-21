South Korean Finance Minister Pledges To Resolidify Alliance With US

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, April 22 (IANS) South Korean Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok said Tuesday that his upcoming trade talks with the Donald Trump administration will help pave the way for renewed discussions on strengthening the South Korea-US alliance.

Choi, who doubles as deputy prime minister for economic affairs, made the remark as he headed to the United States for talks over various issues, including the US' new tariff schemes that include 25 per cent country-specific import duties for South Korea, Yonhap news agency reported.

"I will return after opening the door for discussions on resolidifying the alliance between South Korea and the United States," Choi told reporters at Incheon International Airport, just west of Seoul, before departing for Washington.

Choi is scheduled to attend a series of key economic meetings in the US capital, including the meeting on US tariffs that will mark the first high-level trade talks between the two allies since Trump took office in January.

He will be accompanied by Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun for what the government has described as "2+2 trade consultations."

The high-level talks, set for Thursday (US time), will also include US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer.

Earlier in the day, the ministry said the agenda for the 2+2 trade consultations is still being coordinated with the US side and has not been finalised.

South Korea is among the first countries to hold trade negotiations with Washington following the Trump administration's implementation of reciprocal tariffs on all its major trading partners. Seoul, whose economy relies heavily on exports, was hit with a 25 per cent tariff, temporarily lowered to 10 per cent for a 90-day period.