Century Huatong's Digiloong GAIC Opens For Entries, Spotlighting AI In Game Development

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The competition aims to achieve a dual breakthrough in AI technology for both game development and broader industry applications. It is focused on deeply integrating AI throughout the entire game development pipeline while simultaneously expanding its use across a range of real-world scenarios. The goal is to accelerate the adoption of emerging technologies in both interactive entertainment and traditional industries. The competition is organized into five phases:

Phase 1: Registration and Entry Submission (April 2nd - June 18th)

Phase 2: Preliminary Selection (June 19th - July 1st), during which qualified entries advance to the next stage

Phase3: Semi-Finalist Selection (July 2nd -mid-July), where a panel of industry experts serving as judges will evaluate and score the shortlisted projects before announcing the finalists

Phase4: On-site Finalist Evaluation (the end of July), featuring live Q&A with the judges

Phase5: Grand Finale & Awards Ceremony (August 1st), a high-profile event at the 2025 ChinaJoy AIGC conference recognizing both judges and participating industry leaders.

The competition features a cross-disciplinary, authoritative jury as part of its evaluation process. Confirmed experts include Tang Jiajun, Deputy Secretary General of CADPA and Secretary General of the Games Publishing Committee; Jim Wang, Chairman of Century Huatong; Wang Jianhua, Secretary General of OGA; Derek Fang, Chief Strategy Officer of Century Huatong; Zhang Zhaogong, Associate Professor at the Communication University of China and Director of the Game Design Department; Lin Koon Wing, Mac, Director of the Computer Graphics and Power Consumption Laboratory at the Huawei Hong Kong Research Center (recommended by ChinaJoy); Sun Hui, CTO of The Paper; Vita Gu, Partner at Eastern Bell Capital; Xinxin Huang, Senior Director of the Incubation Business at Lighthouse Capital; Liang Jianming, Risk Control Partner at Shanghai Xiaomiao Longcheng Investment Management (recommended by the Shanghai University Student Technology Entrepreneurship Foundation). Additionally, senior executives from leading companies, professors from top universities, and senior fellows from research institutes will also contribute, including Mike Zhang, Manager of Century Huatong's Shengqu Games Technology Center, and Wu Shiqian, Head of the Shengqu Games Planning Center. The jury will conduct a comprehensive evaluation based on technical innovation, commercial potential, and feasibility, with more industry leaders expected to join.

The competition offers a 600,000 yuan prize pool, covering 15 awards across six categories, including game innovation, technology application, content design, music presentation, and visual expression. In addition, the organizing committee will host a series of themed salons, online Q&A sessions and other activities throughout the competition to encourage collaboration among developers, businesses, investors, and other stakeholders. Key initiatives focused on visibility, venture support, and access to computing power are intended to accelerate the commercialization and real-world deployment of the most promising projects. Century Huatong's Shengqu Capital, alongside prominent domestic venture capital firms Lighthouse Capital and Eastern Bell Capital, will offer follow-up support as a capital incubator, helping winning teams scale and solidify their projects.

In his address at the Digiloong GAIC lauch ceremony, Mr. Wang, Chairman of Century Huatong, emphasized, "The game industry's technological sophistication and capacity for creative transformation make it an ideal proving ground for AI. We hope Digiloong GAIC will act as a bridge connecting technology developers, businesses, investors, and users, expediting AI's transition from the lab to real-world deployment."

The official launch of this year's Digiloong GAIC marks a strategic step forward for Century Huatong in the AI space. By integrating resources, opening up platforms, and cultivating talent, the competition aims to serve as a catalyst for incorporating AI technology into industrial processes and workflows, bringing a fresh perspective from some of China's leading players to the global AI innovation ecosystem. Throughout the event, Century Huatong's media network-including its official platform, 2602TV, and Digiloong AI-will collaborate with major media outlets to deliver ongoing, wide-ranging coverage, aiming to offer a distinctive perspective on the global AI landscape.

