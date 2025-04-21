Givbux, Inc. Finalizes Terms Of Special Warrant Dividend For Shareholders - Correction

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Newport Beach, Calif., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GivBux, Inc. (OTC: GBUX) ("GivBux" or the Company"), a publicly traded Super App and charitable giving platform, today announced the finalized terms of its previously approved special dividend for shareholders. The Board of Directors has confirmed that the dividend will consist of warrants issued on a, granting shareholders the right to purchase one share of GivBux common stock for every 10 shares owned.

Each warrant will be exercisable at $4.00 per share , subject to the terms and conditions outlined in the Company's Warrant Agreement. The ex-dividend date will be May 15, 2025 with a distribution date of May 21, 2025.

The warrants are expected to provide shareholders with a unique opportunity to participate in the potential future growth of the Company as it continues to scale its innovative Super App platform and expand its global reach.

“This dividend demonstrates our ongoing commitment to creating value for our shareholders,” said Umesh Tim Singh, President of GivBux, Inc.“As we pursue transformative opportunities in fintech, retail, and charitable giving, we're excited to align shareholder interests with the long-term success of our platform.”

The warrants will be issued electronically via book-entry registration and may be exercised under the terms outlined in the Warrant Agreement, which will be made available on the Company's website and through applicable regulatory filings.

Further details regarding the warrant issuance, including important dates and instructions for shareholders, will be announced in upcoming communications.

About GivBux, Inc.

The GivBux Super App revolutionizes shopping by offering a user-friendly tool to make purchases swiftly and efficiently at over 100 national retailers and an expanding roster of local merchants. Users earn cash back on every purchase, a portion of which can be directed towards a charity of their choice, embodying GivBux Inc.'s commitment to "give back."

The GivBux Super App is free to use and available now on the Google Play Store (Android) and the Apple App Store (IOS). The GivBux Super App constantly evolves and adds new enhancements and functionalities, including social networking, e-commerce, banking, messaging, food delivery, and transportation.

GivBux is forging a new path in e-commerce and charitable giving and aspires to build the largest community of givers, first in the United States and eventually worldwide. For more details and regular updates, visit .

This press release contains“forward-looking statements.” Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by GivBux, Inc. in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release. The Company intends that all statements included herein, including those referring to future revenues and earnings, be subject to the "Safe Harbors" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contact:

Umesh Singh, President

Email: ...



Instagram:

X (formerly Twitter):