SANMINA CORPORATION INVITES YOU TO JOIN ITS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2025 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
SAN JOSE, Calif., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM ) announced today that it will host its second quarter fiscal 2025 earnings conference call on Monday, April 28, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.
The live webcast presentation and supporting materials will be available on the Sanmina website at in the Investor Relations section. A webcast replay will be available at the same location upon the conclusion of the event.
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the industrial, medical, defense and aerospace, automotive, communications networks and cloud infrastructure markets. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at .
Sanmina Contact:
Paige Melching
SVP, Investor Communications
408.964.3610
