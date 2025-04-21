‘Engines Of Opportunity, Centres Of Vulnerability’ – UN Forum Calls For Urgent Action To Tackle Growing Challenges In Asian And Pacific Cities

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)As Asia and the Pacific faces an unprecedented urban transformation, with cities preparing to absorb 1.2 billion more people by 2050 – roughly twice the population of ASEAN – government leaders, city planners and development experts opened the 81st session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) today, calling for stronger regional cooperation to shape resilient and sustainable urban futures.

United Nations under-secretary-general and executive secretary of ESCAP Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana underscored the urgency of rethinking how cities grow and function.“Urbanization is more than just managing growth – it's about transforming cities into hubs of innovation, resilience and equity,” she said.

While cities have long been drivers of economic growth, the region's rapid urbanization is intensifying social and environmental pressures. One in three urban residents still lack access to basic services. Climate change is raising temperatures, while rising sea levels and extreme floods threaten coastal megacities. A significant share of the urban population remains locked in poverty, with many living in slums or informal settlements.

“This is the paradox we face,” added Alisjahbana.“Our cities are engines of opportunity but also centres of vulnerability. But there is hope.”

“With over 2.2 billion urban residents and seven of the world's largest megacities, [the Asia-Pacific] region stands at the forefront of global urban solutions. By working together, we can close inequalities, mitigate climate impacts and empower women while driving investments that propel multiple SDGs forward,” said United Nations deputy secretary-general Amina J. Mohamed.

“Urban areas across the region continue to experience the impacts of social, economic and climate vulnerabilities in vastly different ways. This prevents the benefits of economic growth from reaching all urban dwellers equally,” shared Philemon Yang, president of the United Nations General Assembly.

The prime minister of Thailand, the chief advisor of Bangladesh, as well as several ministers from across the region made remarks on the first day of the session. They highlighted priorities for governments to focus on such as harmonizing national and local policies in areas such as housing and transport, improving subnational data collection to drive evidence-based urban policy, strengthening urban planning to meet the needs of ageing populations and growing migrant communities and diversifying urban financing through stronger municipal revenue systems.

“We must have well-planned urban development to ensure that we achieve resilient and sustainable urban development. We must invest in cities that are inclusive, green and resilient, strengthening urban network and city-to-city cooperation, plan proactively for demographic transition and mobilize diversified financing,” said Arzu Rana Deuba, minister of foreign affairs of Nepal, who was elected as chair of the 81st session.

Deliberations at the session are informed by findings of a new ESCAP study Urban Transformation in Asia and the Pacific: From Growth to Resilience which offers policy solutions and showcases cities in the region that are already pioneering change. The report highlights the transformative role of green infrastructure, smart technologies and inclusive urban planning in building cities that work for everyone. It also calls for coordinated action at all levels, warning that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) cannot be achieved without cities at the forefront.

“Local and regional authorities are crucial for developing and implementing sustainable solutions to these urban challenges. In fact, two-thirds of SDG targets depend on action at the local level,” stressed Bob Rae, President of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

The 81st ESCAP session is expected to culminate on Friday with the endorsement of regional resolutions covering, among others, strengthening cooperation on the water and climate change nexus, sustainable urban development and advancing the sustainable development of middle-income countries.

The post 'Engines of opportunity, centres of vulnerability' – UN forum calls for urgent action to tackle growing challenges in Asian and Pacific cities