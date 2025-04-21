Canada Contributes CAD 2M To Support Inclusive, Sustainable APEC Growth

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By APEC Secretariat

GYEONGJU, Republic of Korea – Canada is providing a total of CAD 2 million over the next three fiscal years to support APEC's efforts in promoting inclusive and sustainable economic growth across the Asia-Pacific region.

The contribution, delivered through a grant arrangement with Global Affairs Canada (GAC) reinforces Canada's commitment to translating APEC's policy directions into tangible outcomes that benefit all member economies.

“This contribution is a significant step in our commitment to ensuring that economic growth in the Asia-Pacific is both inclusive and sustainable,” said Alan Bowman, Canada's senior official for APEC.“By supporting targeted capacity-building initiatives and the work of the policy support unit, we are helping to build a resilient regional economy where even the most vulnerable communities can benefit.”

Under the grant arrangement, payments will be made in three instalments: CAD 667,000 in 2025; CAD 667,000 in 2026; and CAD 666,000 in 2027. The funds are designated to support key capacity-building initiatives that help bridge gaps in economic participation and drive sustainable development.

Canada's contribution will support three critical areas of APEC's work. First, it will bolster the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Sub-Fund, which aims to directly involve developing economies' MSMEs in project activities that promote inclusive growth and poverty reduction.

Second, the Women and the Economy Sub-Fund will receive support to advance women's economic participation, enhancing legal and institutional frameworks to empower female entrepreneurs and workers.

Finally, a portion of the funds will be directed to the APEC policy support unit, the research and analysis arm of APEC, to strengthen its ability to provide high-quality, evidence-based policy recommendations.

APEC-funded projects play a vital role in translating the policy directions set by APEC economic leaders and ministers into practical actions. Each year, APEC provides funding for over 100 projects that aim to enhance trade, drive innovation, and promote sustainable development. Canada's new contribution will add to these efforts by strengthening the capacity of member economies to implement reforms that are critical for long-term prosperity.

Eduardo Pedrosa, executive director of the APEC Secretariat, highlighted the broader impact of Canada's contribution.“Canada's support for our inclusive and sustainable growth initiatives reinforces the shared vision of an Asia-Pacific that is dynamic, open, and resilient. This funding will enhance our ability to deliver quality research, build capacity, and support projects that create real economic opportunities for people across the region.”

In addition to supporting MSMEs and women's economic empowerment, the grant will assist in furthering projects that improve the quality of APEC's deliberations and decision-making processes. The policy support unit provides critical data, analysis, and policy support that help APEC member economies design and implement initiatives aimed at achieving balanced and sustainable growth.

By contributing to these targeted sub-funds, Canada is not only reinforcing its longstanding commitment to regional cooperation but also setting a precedent for how public funds can be used to foster long-term economic security and prosperity. The impact of this grant will be felt through improved trade environments, strengthened regulatory frameworks, and enhanced capacities that empower businesses and communities alike.

