ILO Unveils Key Data On Web-Based Platform Work In Latin America And The Caribbean

New ILO report provides unprecedented data on workers in web-based digital platforms in Latin America and the Caribbean.

LIMA, PERU, (ILO News) – Platform work is growing rapidly in Latin America and the Caribbean, transforming the world of work and opening new opportunities, while also raising important challenges. This is revealed in a new report published by the Regional Office of the International Labour Organization (ILO) for Latin America and the Caribbean, which presents the results of a regional survey of more than one thousand workers on web-based digital platforms across 21 countries in the region.

The report - Survey on workers in web-based digital platforms: New data for the Latin America and the Caribbean region - offers a detailed analysis of the sociodemographic characteristics, working conditions, income levels and motivations of those working in this growing segment of the digital economy.

This study focuses exclusively on workers who perform tasks through web-based digital platforms. These platforms connect workers and clients remotely, without requiring a specific geographic location. Tasks range from programming and graphic design to repetitive microtasks such as data tagging or training artificial intelligence systems. Unlike delivery or transport platforms, these platforms link workers and clients globally via the internet.

Among its key findings, the report reveals that:



Ninety-three percent of surveyed workers live in urban areas, reinforcing the urban nature of this form of employment.

The workforce is young and educated: the median age is 33, and over half hold a university degree.

Eight percent of respondents identify as migrants, nearly half of whom are from Venezuela.

Over 53 percent work for clients located outside their country, and 90 percent of those who know their client's location report they are based outside Latin America and the Caribbean, mainly in the United States and Canada.

The median hourly income is USD 2.57, with an average of USD 5.48, indicating a high degree of income variability. 52 percent said platform work is not their main source of income.

The report also highlights that while many workers value the flexibility of this type of work and its potential to supplement income, challenges remain in terms of social protection. Around 40 percent of surveyed workers are excluded from health and social security coverage.

“This report is a fundamental tool to strengthen social dialogue and enrich discussions on how to promote decent work in a rapidly evolving digital environment”, added Moreira Gomes.

The publication is particularly relevant as the topic of digital platform work will be addressed at the International Labour Conference in June 2025, where the ILO's tripartite constituents -governments, employers, and workers- will examine normative challenges surrounding this labour modality.

This survey is one of the most comprehensive studies on the subject conducted in the region and aims to provide an empirical foundation for more informed and context-sensitive discussions on the digital economy in Latin America and the Caribbean.

