Powering Carbon Finance With ISIN, Blockchain, And Real-Asset-Backed Solutions For Trust And Transparency

Bluegrace Energy Bolivia enables secure, transparent, and institutional-grade trading of voluntary carbon credits in global markets.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The future of carbon markets demands robust, transparent, and accountable solutions. As industries increasingly turn to voluntary carbon credits to complement or even surpass compliance mechanisms, the credibility of these credits is paramount. Voluntary carbon markets offer flexibility and innovation, but their success depends on ensuring that every credit represents a real, measurable, and verifiable environmental impact. With global climate goals intensifying and corporate sustainability commitments on the rise, businesses must prioritize carbon credits that are not only secure and traceable but also aligned with high-integrity standards. In this evolving landscape, carbon credits serve as a vital market-based tool, not to reduce emissions directly, but to support and finance certified projects that reduce or remove greenhouse gases, enabling meaningful climate action at scale.Despite the clear environmental benefits of voluntary carbon markets, they have long faced challenges such as fraud, double counting, and a lack of standardized oversight, undermining trust and impact. BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB), in partnership with London-based Maximance 2030 Ltd., has directly addressed these shortcomings by pioneering the world's first tokenized voluntary carbon credits fully backed by over USD 2 billion in Natural Forest Capital Assets (Forest Conservation and Restoration Project). This groundbreaking model integrates blockchain technology with ISIN -backed verification ( href="" rel="external nofollow" BG 785.98525 ), providing unmatched financial-grade legitimacy, traceability, and security.In February 2025, BGEB launched the BlueGrace Amazon Carbon Token (BGACT), an autonomous, blockchain-powered solution for tokenizing and retiring carbon credits, addressing key weaknesses in current market models. Each credit is permanently and transparently recorded on the blockchain, ensuring real-time traceability and preventing fraud, while the integration of an International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) provides institutional-level trust and global recognition. By grounding digital assets in real, verifiable forest capital and offering exclusive access through the NeXchange platform, BGEB is setting a new global benchmark for integrity, accountability, and transparency in the voluntary carbon market, creating a secure and trustworthy environment for climate-conscious investors and businesses.This innovation not only transforms carbon credits into secure and investable financial instruments but also affirms that climate responsibility and financial performance can go hand in hand.BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB) spearheads an extraordinary project to safeguard and conserve one of the largest remaining tracts of the Amazonian Rainforest, aligning with global environmental conservation and sustainable energy goals. Through this initiative, BGEB not only demonstrates its commitment to sustainability but also showcases its strategic vision for vertical integration and international market expansion. Supported by ISIN registration and the tokenization of forest-based assets, the project represents a groundbreaking equity-based model that merges financial-grade infrastructure with verifiable environmental impact, enabling the capture and sequestration of up to 2 billion tons of CO2. BGEB's ability to meet over 90% of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) further reinforces its leadership in responsible investment and strengthens its global reputation in the sustainability sector.🔹 What the ISIN RepresentsThe ISIN is a secure, internationally recognized code that allows BGEB's carbon credits to be treated like traditional financial assets. By registering the ISIN, BGEB introduces a new standard for credibility, transparency, and traceability in the voluntary carbon market. This enables institutional investors, ESG-focused funds, and sustainability-driven corporations to invest with confidence.**Key Features:.Equity-based: Not a bond, but real asset ownership..Tied to measurable impact: Based on 2 billion tons of CO2 sequestration..Verifiable: Auditable and transparent under ISO 6166 standards..Tradeable: Exchangeable across global financial platforms🔹 Powered by Blockchain and NFT VerificationBGEB has pioneered the use of blockchain tokenization and NFT technology to create a secure, digitized structure for trading carbon credits. The BlueGrace Amazon Carbon Token (BGACT) represents a fractional share of the ISIN-registered project, backed by smart contracts and blockchain protocols..Immutable Records: Each transaction is permanently recorded..Smart Compliance: Automated verification of ownership and environmental impact..NFT-Backed: Each credit is uniquely verified, preventing duplication and fraud.🔹 The Natural Capital Behind the AssetThe ISIN represents and backs only a fraction of the Natural capital managed by BGEB. The full asset base includes 20.5 million acres (8,313,005.83 hectares) of dense and mature Amazonian rainforest. These forests not only store vast quantities of carbon but also actively sequester significant amounts of CO2 each year. This forested land is a living carbon sink and represents one of the largest privately managed conservation assets on the planet.🔹 Why This Matters for InvestorsBy integrating carbon markets with established financial systems, BGEB is transforming voluntary carbon credits into institutional-grade instruments:.Institutional Trust: Backed by ISIN and governed under international financial regulations..Global Liquidity: Recognized in global trading systems..Measurable Impact: Directly linked to environmental outcomes..Technological Certainty: Powered by blockchain and NFT verification..Ethical Compliance: Guided by IDB-certified expertise in climate governance and Indigenous Peoples' rights.By joining this movement, businesses and individuals support verified environmental projects and contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable future.🔹 A New Era of Sustainable FinanceAs a pioneer in voluntary carbon credits, BlueGrace Energy Bolivia is leading the way in developing secure, transparent, and efficient solutions for financing environmental projects. By combining ISIN-backed with the blockchain-powered BlueGrace Amazon Carbon Token (BGACT), BGEB is setting a new standard in voluntary carbon markets, making sustainability more accessible, verifiable, and impactful for all.For more information about the BGACT token and how to participate, visit- - - - - - - - - - - - - -BlueGrace Energy BoliviaA global consortium of energy, environmental, business, and climate governance experts is committed to advancing the transition to a net-zero future in response to climate change challenges. Our team specializes in clean and renewable energy, boasting decades of experience in pioneering 21st-century energy transition projects. Grounded in professional expertise and unwavering integrity, we aim to create genuine value for business and society. Learn more at- - - - - - - - - - - - - -For further information, please contact:JULIO JOSE MONTENEGRO...+1 (305) 9728173 (Miami - EE.)NELSON PINEDA MARTINEZ...+591 714-72257 (Bolivia)For all media inquiries, please contact:Ivan Linde...+1 (786) 273-7068 (Miami - EE.)DisclaimerThis announcement is solely for informational use and should not be viewed as financial, legal, or investment guidance. It includes projections and statements that aren't based on past events. Any statement in this release that isn't a historical fact is a projection. Readers should be aware that the basis for these projections might be incorrect and are advised not to rely solely on them. Any projections in this announcement come with a warning. They are current as of the release date, and the Company will update them if mandated by securities regulations.

