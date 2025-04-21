REUBEN RAUCHER & BLUM's TIMOTHY REUBEN AND STEPHANIE BLUM NAMED 2025 LEGAL VISIONARIES

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique Los Angeles law firm Reuben Raucher & Blum announced today that President Timothy D. Reuben and Vice President Stephanie Blum have been named 2025 Legal Visionaries by the Los Angeles Times' Business magazine. The list recognizes exceptional Southern California attorneys who combine legal excellence with leadership, innovation, and meaningful impact across their practices and communities.

"Tim and Stephanie represent the best of our profession-exceptional advocates who are also trusted advisors," said Stephen Raucher , Vice President at Reuben Raucher & Blum. "Their recognition as Legal Visionaries is well-deserved and reflects their unwavering dedication to clients, their work, and the broader legal community."

Tim Reuben is a seasoned trial attorney with over three decades of experience litigating complex business and tort matters, including real estate, entertainment, intellectual property, professional liability, and employment disputes. A graduate of Harvard Law School, Reuben is also an accomplished mediator, settlement officer, and temporary judge, known for resolving disputes efficiently and equitably both inside and outside the courtroom. He has authored more than 50 articles on legal ethics and litigation strategy and continues to serve as a thought leader in the legal community. In addition to his trial work, Reuben has increasingly focused on alternative dispute resolution as a path for clients seeking efficient, lower-conflict outcomes.

Stephanie Blum, Chair of the firm's Family Law Department, is a Certified Family Law Specialist with more than 25 years of experience representing high-net-worth individuals in complex divorces, custody disputes, and domestic violence matters. She is widely recognized for her ability to combine strategic litigation with pragmatic resolution, using both courtroom advocacy and negotiation to protect her clients' financial and parental rights. Blum has received repeated recognition for her work, including most recently being named to Super Lawyers, Best Lawyers in America and the Daily Journal's "Top Family Lawyers" list.

REUBEN RAUCHER & BLUM has earned widespread recognition as a boutique litigation and family law firm representing a broad spectrum of clients. The firm has an outstanding track record in resolving complex disputes for its clients through mediation and other settlement methods, but also has obtained multi-million dollar results, as well as total vindication and recovery of attorney's fees when representing the defense. For more information, please visit .

