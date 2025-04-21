TWO HILL FARRER PARTNERS NAMED 'LEGAL VISIONARIES' BY LOS ANGELES TIMES

Kevin H. Brogan

Paul M. Porter

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that Partners Kevin Brogan and Paul Porter have been recognized by Los Angeles Times as“Legal Visionaries.”Those awarded are“some of the best and brightest in a large and highly competitive world of Southern California professionals, but it is their dogged dedication to both clients and craft that make them worthy of this recognition,” states the publisher.Trial attorney Kevin Brogan is known for his success on eminent domain and inverse condemnation cases, and other real property and business actions often involving valuation issues.“He authored the California chapter of The Law of Eminent Domain for the ABA and is a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers,” the feature states.“Brogan has successfully represented clients in high-profile cases, including disputes involving the Los Angeles International Airport and the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority. He also defends professionals in malpractice and fiduciary duty cases.”Brogan's clients range from multinational corporations to individual real property and business owners and include owners of major shopping and retail centers, distribution and industrial uses, hotels, office and apartment buildings as well as oil and gas properties.Paul Porter is a business and real estate litigator who“represents Fortune 500 companies, individuals, property owners, public agencies and businesses in real estate, contract, business disputes, eminent domain and inverse condemnation,” according to the publication.“He collaborates closely with clients to navigate challenges and minimize unnecessary litigation. He advocates for private property owners in eminent domain cases, leveraging experience from representing public agencies in hundreds of acquisitions.”Porter has extensive experience handling jury, non-jury, arbitration and administrative cases throughout the California courts, and all manner of mediation and settlement alternatives. In his appellate practice, Porter has pursued and responded to appeals on business, real estate, eminent domain, and inverse condemnation issues, and the prosecution and defense of appellate writs and administrative claims against public agencies.

Jonathan Fitzgarrald

Equinox Strategy Partners

+ +1 3106016008

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.