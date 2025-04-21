Woodrow Wilson House Exhibition & Gala: Fashioning Power, Fashioning Peace

Fashioning Power, Fashioning Peace

A spectacular exhibition of international style, where cultural diversity and fashion unite, promoting global connection and bridging nations.

- Felice Herman, Woodrow Wilson HouseWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Join us for the second annual Fashioning Power, Fashioning Peace exhibition, opening with a gala on Monday, May 5, 2025, from 6:00 – 9:00 pm at the President Woodrow Wilson House, a historic site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Honoring Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, the event again promises an unforgettable evening of elegance and an opportunity to support a meaningful cause with all proceeds going to the Wilson House museum. It will be a spectacular exhibition of international style, where cultural diversity and fashion unite, promoting global connection and bridging nations.For four days only, the exhibition "Fashioning Power, Fashioning Peace" will showcase authentic clothing from 53 different countries, each symbolizing power, diplomacy, and tangible cultural heritage. The opening gala is a celebration of this signature event. Come see fashion from around the globe in the museum, then step into the back garden for a celebration with a light buffet and beverages (catered by Susan Gage). Dress in your best "state dinner" or“traditional cultural” attire and mingle with diplomats, politicians, fashion influencers, and the social elite of the nation's capital, right in the heart of Embassy Row. This event coincides with the Met Gala in New York City. It is only in Washington, D.C. amidst the narratives of leadership and diplomacy, can you truly understand how fashion has the power to create peace, dialogue, and understanding across cultures.About the Woodrow Wilson House:The President Woodrow Wilson House is a property of the National Trust for HistoricPreservation, a privately funded, non-profit corporation, helping people protect, enhance andenjoy the places that matter to them. Accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, themuseum is dedicated to preserving the historic DC home of President Woodrow Wilson,examining his controversial legacy, and promoting open dialog and honest appraisal of history,in an effort to better understand ourselves as a nation and a people.The Woodrow Wilson House is regularly open to the public for guided tours, public programsand events, and available for special event rental.

