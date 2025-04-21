Massachusetts School Of Law Welcomes Prospective Students To Open House On May 7Th

Andover, Massachusetts – The Massachusetts School of Law at Andover (MSLAW) welcomes prospective students to an open house on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. The open house seeks to offer its attendees a unique opportunity to learn more about the school's offerings while also meeting its faculty, staff, and alumni. Limited seats are available for this event.

The Massachusetts School of Law at Andover recently received the distinction of seeing 73 percent of its students pass the state bar exam on their first attempt. This pass rate is significantly higher than the state average of 65 percent. These passing rates reflect not only individual students' commitment to the study and practice of law but also MSLAW's commitment to upholding high standards of academic excellence and exceptional legal education.

On May 7, 2025, the open house will provide an inside look at how MSLAW cultivates a culture of academic and professional excellence. The event begins promptly at 6:30 p.m. with a tour of the campus. Attendees will see and experience the spaces in which MSLAW students learn both the theoretical underpinnings of law and the practical nature of applying and experiencing what they study. The Dean of the Massachusetts School of Law at Andover will conclude the tour with an address highlighting the institution's history of academic achievement, its core values, and its innovative legal programs.

Open house attendees will also have an opportunity to meet the school's Directors of Admission and Financial Aid. These staff members will offer detailed information on the MSLAW admissions process, financial aid, and scholarship opportunities. Faculty members of the Massachusetts School of Law at Andover will also be present to answer questions and share their insights.

Finally, attendees can connect with MSLAW alumni at the open house. Alumni will share their experiences during a closing event at the campus cafe, where prospective students can network and experience the school's unique culture. Students can make an informed decision about their legal education with firsthand experience of the MSLAW experience.

Spots are limited, so prospective students are encouraged to register online at .

Massachusetts School of Law's mission is to provide an academically rigorous affordable legal education emphasizing ethics, advocacy, leadership, and professional skills. MSLAW provides this accessible, affordable legal education to tomorrow's leaders in law, business, and technology who seek to contribute to their communities as advocates, lawyers, and leaders. Lawyers have an outsized influence in our society and MSLAW prepares its graduates to use their skills to help their clients while providing its graduates the societal advancement and influence that a law degree has traditionally provided.

