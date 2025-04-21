Notre Dame De Namur University Announces Supervisor Jackie Speier As Keynote Speaker For 173Rd Commencement Ceremony

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BELMONT, CA, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU), the third-oldest college in California, is proud to announce that Supervisor Jackie Speier will serve as the keynote speaker for its 173rd Commencement ceremony, taking place on Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Belmont, California. The University will confer degrees and credentials on 83 graduates during the event.

Supervisor Speier, who currently represents District 1 on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, has dedicated over four decades to public service at the local, state, and federal levels. Her career began on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors in 1981, followed by 18 years in the California State Legislature and nearly 15 years in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Renowned for her fearless leadership and unwavering advocacy, Speier has taken on some of the most challenging and controversial issues of our time. She has been recognized as one of Newsweek's“150 Most Fearless Women in the World” and one of Politico's“50 Most Influential Members of Congress” for her role in leading the #MeTooCongress movement. Among her many accolades, she also received the prestigious UCSF Medal for her lifelong commitment to public service.

Her legislative achievements span a wide range of issues including sexual assault prevention in the military and on college campuses, suicide prevention, child abuse protection, financial privacy, and the enforcement of child support orders. More than three hundred of her bills were signed into law by both Democratic and Republican governors during her tenure.

“I am deeply honored to have been chosen as the keynote speaker for the 2025 Notre Dame de Namur University Commencement,” said Speier.“It is a privilege to address the graduating class and their families on this momentous occasion. I look forward to sharing my thoughts on hope and resilience and leading a purpose-filled life.”

Speier's impact on California families includes her work advancing pediatric cancer research, child safety laws, and initiatives such as the“Kids Plates” program and the creation of the breast cancer research postage stamp. She founded the Professional Business Women of California (PBWC) Conference 35 years ago. It has become one of the largest women's leadership events in the United States, supporting numerous women.

Currently, Speier continues her passionate public service on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, where she is focused on addressing the rising cost of living, eliminating child poverty, and advancing universal access to childcare.

Notre Dame de Namur University is honored to welcome Supervisor Speier to campus to celebrate and inspire the Class of 2025.

About Notre Dame de Namur University

Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) is a Catholic, not-for-profit, coeducational institution serving adult learners from diverse backgrounds. Established in 1851 by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, NDNU is the third-oldest college in California and the first authorized to grant women a baccalaureate degree. The university is WSCUC accredited and offers master's degrees in business, education, and psychology, undergraduate degree completion programs in business and psychology, and teacher credentials. NDNU maintains a strong commitment to academic excellence, social justice, and community engagement. For more information, visit

CONTACT: Kurt Allen, Vice President, Marketing and Communications Notre Dame de Namur University 650-508-3533 ...