SHARON APPELBAUM NAMED A 2025 LEGAL VISIONARY BY THE LOS ANGELES TIMES BUSINESS MAGAZINE

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California criminal defense law firm Appelbaum Law P.C. announced today that Founding Attorney Sharon Appelbaum has been named one of the Los Angeles Times' 2025 Legal Visionaries. The recognition and profile, published in the April issue of Business magazine , highlights outstanding attorneys across Southern California for their leadership, impact, and contributions to the legal field.

A nationally recognized criminal defense and white-collar litigator, Appelbaum is known for handling high-stakes, high-profile cases involving fraud, sexual misconduct, and complex criminal allegations. She has secured dismissals, mental health diversions, and exonerations for clients facing serious legal exposure in both state and federal courts.

Her recent work includes defending a client in a high-stakes jury trial that concluded last week with a hung jury and no conviction-an outcome that reflects Appelbaum's strategic courtroom advocacy and commitment to protecting her clients' rights when the stakes are highest.

Before founding her firm, Appelbaum served as a prosecutor in Manhattan, where she led cybercrime and fraud investigations involving more than 90 defendants. Today, she draws on that experience to navigate challenging legal and reputational issues on behalf of professionals, public figures, and individuals at risk.

Appelbaum has been named a Top 100 Lawyer by the National Trial Lawyers and is a Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America. She also mentors young attorneys, supports survivors of human trafficking through pro bono legal work, and is an active member of professional communities across California.

About Appelbaum Law, P.C.

At Appelbaum Law, we provide comprehensive criminal defense and white-collar representation tailored to the unique needs of our clients. Our team brings unparalleled expertise to cases involving financial fraud, regulatory investigations, and serious criminal allegations, delivering strategic and results-driven advocacy. With offices in Los Angeles and San Diego, we are committed to protecting the rights, reputations, and futures of our clients. For more information, please visit AppelbaumLaw.

SOURCE Appelbaum Law

