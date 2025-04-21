403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Social Affairs Ministry Issues Report On Charities' Achievements, Contributions
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Social Affairs, in cooperation with the Kuwait Charitable Societies Union, issued on Monday a report the local charities achievements and contributions to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
In a press statement, the report disclosed that that Kuwaiti charities have carried out over 2,172 charitable projects across 72 countries, with local spending accounting for 38 percent.
Key areas of focus included quality education (29 percent), poverty alleviation (21 percent), and hunger eradication (17 percent), the report unveiled.
It recommended enhancing collaboration between civil society and government entities, adopting unified sustainability standards, and strengthening institutional capacity in the charity sector.
It hailed Kuwait's charity sector as an essential component of national soft power and regional stability. (end)
oys
In a press statement, the report disclosed that that Kuwaiti charities have carried out over 2,172 charitable projects across 72 countries, with local spending accounting for 38 percent.
Key areas of focus included quality education (29 percent), poverty alleviation (21 percent), and hunger eradication (17 percent), the report unveiled.
It recommended enhancing collaboration between civil society and government entities, adopting unified sustainability standards, and strengthening institutional capacity in the charity sector.
It hailed Kuwait's charity sector as an essential component of national soft power and regional stability. (end)
oys
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment