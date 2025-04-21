403
Info. Min. Chairs PAS Board Meeting
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 21 (KUNA) -- The board of directors of Public Authority for Sport (PAS) held on Monday a meeting led by Minster of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi to discuss some topics on developing sports action.
Five sports academic have been approved to work in the sports field, the authority said in a news statement after the meeting.
The move came after a deep study that aims to enhance the private sector's role in developing sports sector, and contributes to providing Kuwait's teams with outstanding players in all games, it added.
The board approved amending the bylaw regulating supporting athletes' treatment aboard in a manner that ensures proper cure, according to the actual condition of injury, it noted. (end)
