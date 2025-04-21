Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
NC Dissolves Kashmir Chapter Of Youth Wing

NC Dissolves Kashmir Chapter Of Youth Wing


2025-04-21 07:07:01
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Ruling National Conference on Monday disbanded the Kashmir chapter of its youth wing, with an aim to bring fresh faces to the fore.

“As approved by Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah, province committee, zonal committees, district committees and block committees of Youth National Conference in Kashmir are disbanded with immediate effect,” the National Conference announced.

The party said MLA Hazratbal Salman Ali Sagar has been nominated as in-charge president of the Youth National Conference for the time being.

“Consequent upon the above orders, Mr Salman Ali Sagar is nominated as in-charge President, YNC Kashmir, who will consult the following senior leaders from Kashmir Province and come up with his recommendation for appointing a new Provincial President,” the party said in an X post.

The senior leaders to be consulted include Minister Sakina Ittoo, Habba Kadal MLA Shamim Firdous, Eidgah MLA Mubarak Gul, Srigufwara-Bijbehara MLA Basheer Ahmad Shah Veeri, Uri MLA Sajjad Shafi and Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan.

Read Also NC Afraid Of Talking About Article 370, Running BJP Agenda: Mehbooba Mufti NC Rejects Dulat's Claims On Dr Farooq's Stand On Article 370

Salman Ali Sagar said the party leadership has granted 30 days to form the new bodies of Youth National Conference at provincial, zonal, district and block levels.

“We want to bring fresh faces to the fore. Several of the previous office-bearers have progressed and are now MLAs,” he said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN21042025000215011059ID1109455167

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search