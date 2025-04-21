No Major Weather Disruption In Kashmir Till April End: Met

In the last 24 hours, widespread light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder, lightning, and gusty winds swept across Jammu and Kashmir. The gusty winds reached a maximum speed of 31 knots in some areas. Several places also witnessed hailstorms.

According to the forecast issued by the MeT office, light rain and thundershowers are likely to occur in parts of the Valley and isolated pockets of the Jammu division on Monday afternoon. The brief spell may also be accompanied by gusty winds.

Weather is expected to remain dry on April 22 and 23 across the region. However, another spell of thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds and the possibility of hailstorm, is predicted in the afternoons of April 24 and 25 at scattered places.

“The weather is expected to remain dry again from April 26 to 30. Overall, no major weather activity is anticipated till the end of this month except light rain or thundershower during 21, 24 & 25 April afternoon,” the MeT Department said.

Meanwhile, hailstorms continued to wreak havoc in multiple areas across South Kashmir causing further losses to the fruit growers and orchardists.

Meanwhile, in its advisory, the MeT has stated that all concerned are advised to plan accordingly and follow the administration and traffic advisories.

The farmers have been advised to resume the farm operations from tomorrow (April 22) onwards, it reads, adding that since due to the continuous rain during the past 3 days, the possibility of landslides, shooting stones and rock fall at vulnerable places can't be ruled out.

The advisory appealed to people to stay inside and at safe places during thunder, lightning and gusty winds.

