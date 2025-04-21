Capitamalls Advances Global Expansion Strategy, Aiming To Surpass 3 Million Global Members By 2025

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Capitamalls is accelerating its international expansion strategy, setting a strategic target of attracting over 3 million global members by the end of 2025. The company plans to establish regional operation centers in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America to enhance its presence in the global market. This initiative aims not only to increase the platform's market penetration internationally but also to provide travelers and hotel operators worldwide with more competitive accommodation solutions.

Since its inception in 2021, Capitamalls has rapidly emerged as a significant innovator in the global accommodation booking industry, driven by its unique business model and robust marketing strategies. Platform members can reserve hotel rooms released by Capitamalls at preferential prices by depositing an advance payment. According to recent data, this mutually beneficial approach resulted in an impressive 78% repeat purchase rate among members in 2024, driving a year-on-year GMV growth of 147% and accumulating a member funding pool exceeding US$1.2 billion.

Capitamalls has recently entered into strategic cooperation agreements with multiple platforms, intending to leverage their resources and technological advantages to expand market coverage further. By 2025, the company will have established regional operation centers in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. These centers will allow Capitamalls to closely align with local market demands and optimize the accommodation supply chain. According to its strategic plan, the platform aims to operate in 50 countries and offer over 500,000 rooms by 2027, providing diversified accommodation options to users worldwide.

In terms of market promotion, Capitamalls actively participates in various global industry exhibitions, establishing connections with hotel operators, travel agencies, and investors. Additionally, the platform employs diversified promotional channels, including social media and online advertising, to attract potential users. With increasing global brand awareness, the platform continues to experience steady user growth. Moreover, Capitamalls implements precise marketing strategies, offering personalized accommodation recommendations based on regional market demands and user preferences, further enhancing customer engagement and retention.

Capitamalls' business model relies on a sustainable ecosystem driven by a triangular“funding-accommodation-revenue” mechanism. Advance payments from the member funding pool provide financial support for securing long-term underwriting agreements with hotels, ensuring stable room availability. Consistent room supply subsequently attracts additional channel partners, increasing platform traffic and room turnover rates. This efficient transactional model enhances user experience and strengthens the platform's profitability.

Moving forward, Capitamalls intends to enhance its technological capabilities, specifically focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) applications to provide members with more accurate accommodation recommendations. The company will also seek deeper collaborations with local hotels, travel agencies, and other tourism service providers to build a more comprehensive accommodation ecosystem. Looking ahead, Capitamalls' global expansion strategy promises sustained growth for the company and will likely drive significant innovation and transformation within the global accommodation industry.