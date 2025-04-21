Broadridge Schedules Webcast And Conference Call To Review Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results On May 1, 2025

NEW YORK, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR ) is scheduled to release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 on Thursday, May 1, 2025. Broadridge will host a webcast and conference call to discuss those results at 8:30 a.m. ET on May 1, 2025. Tim Gokey, Chief Executive Officer, and Ashima Ghei, Chief Financial Officer, will participate on the call.

To listen to the live event and access the slide presentation, visit Broadridge's Investor Relations website at prior to the start of the webcast. To listen to the call, investors may also dial 1-877-328-2502 within the United States and international callers may dial 1-412-317-5419.

A replay of the webcast will be available and can be accessed in the same manner as the live webcast at the Broadridge Investor Relations website. A recording of the call will be available through May 8, 2025 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 within the United States or 1-412-317-0088 for international callers, using passcode 5545669 for either dial-in number.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR ), is a global technology leader with the trusted expertise and transformative technology to help clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications per year and underpin the daily trading of more than $10 trillion of securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information, please visit .

Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED