Official Trailer Of Redemption Story 'You're Only Innocent Once, And Once Is Not Enough' Now Live

Author, Martin Terrell

You're Only Innocent Once, And Once Is Not Enough

Discover the powerful true story of a man's fight for justice, now unveiled in the official book trailer release.

- Explora BooksVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The official book trailer for 'You're Only Innocent Once, And Once Is Not Enough' by Martin Terrell is now live, capturing global attention with its emotionally charged story of redemption, resilience, and the transformative power of education. The trailer offers a compelling visual journey of a man unjustly imprisoned and the incredible life he forges after release-one of achievement, advocacy, and hope.This deeply personal memoir brings to light the raw truth about the flaws in the criminal justice system, especially for men of color with past records. Terrell, a former drug user and ex-felon, is wrongfully arrested and sentenced to six to twenty-five years in prison. Branded by his past, he is dismissed by society and abandoned by those who once knew him. But instead of succumbing to despair, he rewrites his story.While incarcerated, Terrell seizes a rare opportunity-enrolling in the Chillicothe Correctional Institution's college program in partnership with Ohio University. Against all odds, he graduates summa cum laude with a bachelor's degree. Upon his release, he earns a graduate scholarship to the prestigious Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University-marking a new chapter of purpose and pursuit.The newly released official book trailer brings this gripping story to life, showcasing key moments of struggle, transformation, and triumph. Through powerful narration, viewers are given a front-row seat to Terrell's evolution from inmate to academic leader. From coauthoring a textbook while still a student to holding high-ranking roles in respected institutions-including Florida State University, the United Negro College Fund, and Stony Brook University-Terrell defies the odds stacked against him.Set against the backdrop of civil unrest and increasing calls for prison reform, 'You're Only Innocent Once, And Once Is Not Enough' is a movement. It addresses timely topics such as systemic injustice, racial bias, mass incarceration, and the importance of second chances through education.Readers who connect with nonfiction genres like memoir, social justice, criminal justice reform, or inspirational true stories will find Terrell's journey especially relevant. His voice resonates with anyone who believes in the power of reinvention, and the trailer perfectly encapsulates that message.The official trailer is available now on Explora Books ' social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, Vimeo, and Facebook. Viewers are encouraged to watch, share, and reflect on what true justice and personal victory look like.Martin Terrell is a graduate of Ohio University and a former assistant dean for development at the university's College of Arts and Sciences. He has held leadership positions at Florida State, the United Negro College Fund, and Stony Brook University. His life and career are a witness to the power of determination, education, and breaking free from the cycle of recidivism.'You're Only Innocent Once, And Once Is Not Enough' is available globally on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and major digital bookstores.Watch the official trailer now and experience a story that's changing lives.To purchase a copy of the book, click here ( ).About Explora Books:Explora Books is a book marketing firm located in the heart of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The company specializes in self-publishing and marketing, taking pride in its exhaustive research and creative strategies that provide wider avenues for aspiring authors to gain recognition for their works. Explora Books aims to guide authors through the complexities of self-publishing, offering convenient solutions to navigate this process. The firm fosters and redefines creativity and innovation, setting new industry standards. Explora Books is dedicated to empowering authors globally.

DIOSDADO ABA JR.

Explora Books Ltd

+1 236-259-4886

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

OFFICIAL BOOK TRAILER: You're Only Innocent Once, And Once Is Not Enough by Martin Terrell

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.