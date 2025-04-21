NASA's Spherex Team To Ring New York Stock Exchange Bell

MENAFN - PR Newswire) After launching March 11 from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, SPHEREx will soon begin collecting data on more than 450 million galaxies and 100 million stars in the Milky Way, to improve our understanding of how the universe evolved and search for key ingredients for life in our galaxy. The observatory's first images confirmed all of the telescope's systems are working as expected, as the team prepares SPHEREx to begin mapping the entire sky.

Bell ringers from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which manages the mission, will be joined by team members from BAE Systems Inc., Space & Mission Systems, which built the telescope and spacecraft's main structure, known as a bus, for NASA.

For more information on SPHEREx, visit:

SOURCE NASA