Pixalate’S March 2025 Top Grossing Mobile & CTV Apps In LATAM: ‘Vix’ No. 1 On Roku, Amazon Fire TV & Samsung Smart TV In Mexico; ‘Space Shooter’ Leads In Brazil On Google Play Store

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Pixalate's research, 'Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime' on Google Play Store generated an estimated $459K in open programmatic ad revenue in Mexico, and 'Candy Crush Saga' led on Apple App Store in Mexico with $153K in estimated open programmatic ad revenue

London, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , a leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the March 2025 LATAM Top Grossing Apps Reports for Mexico and Brazil . The reports cover mobile apps on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, as well as Connected TV (CTV) apps on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Samsung Smart TV stores.

The reports highlight the estimated top-grossing apps in open programmatic advertising revenue for mobile and CTV apps. In addition to the reports for Mexico and Brazil , Pixalate has released Top Grossing Mobile & CTV Apps reports for China , Japan , Singapore , India , Australia , the U.S. , Canada , the United Kingdom , Spain , France , Germany , Israel , Ukraine , and the Netherlands .

Top Grossing Mobile and CTV Apps in March 2025 - LATAM

Mexico :



Mobile: Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime led ($459K estimated open programmatic ad revenue) on the Google Play Store, and Candy Crush Saga ($153K estimated open programmatic ad revenue) was No. 1 on the Apple App Store CTV: VIX: TV led on Roku ($606K estimated open programmatic ad revenue), Amazon Fire TV ($72K estimated open programmatic revenue), and Samsung Smart TV ($70K estimated open programmatic ad revenue)



Brazil

Mobile: 8 Ball Pool ($103K estimated open programmatic ad revenue) led on the Apple App Store, and Space shooter- Galaxy Attack was No. 1 ($2M estimated open programmatic ad revenue) in the Google Play Store



In March 2025, Pixalate's data science team analyzed 31 billion open programmatic impressions from 6 million mobile apps, including delisted apps sourced from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. For this research, Pixalate also examined 6,000 CTV apps and 3 billion global ad impressions across various platforms, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and Samsung Smart TV.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Top Grossing Mobile Apps (the“Reports”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across mobile apps in the time period studied.

