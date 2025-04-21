Sweet PDZ® Unveils New Look As It Joins The Standlee® Family Of Brands

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Sweet PDZ's new look marks an exciting evolution for the brand as a leader in odor control and stall wellness. The updated packaging highlights key features and benefits, making it easier for customers to recognize and choose. New packaging will begin arriving in stores mid-April, with the full rollout continuing throughout the year.

Partnering to Elevate Animal Wellness

This rebrand also marks a new chapter for Sweet PDZ as it becomes part of the Standlee family of brands. With a shared passion for animal care, Standlee and Sweet PDZ are now working together to deliver more complete solutions for animal health and wellness.

Together, these two trusted names are combining their expertise-Standlee in premium forage and nutrition, and Sweet PDZ in stall and habitat freshness-to support animals from the inside out.

"Standlee and Sweet PDZ have always been focused on helping animal owners provide the best possible care," said Jessica Wright, Vice President of Marketing. "By bringing these two brands together, we're strengthening our ability to support total animal wellness-inside and out. From premium nutrition to clean stalls, we're proud to offer solutions that help animals thrive."

What This Means for You



Same Great Product – Sweet PDZ now features updated packaging, but it's still the same superior stall freshening solution animal owners know and trust.

Enhanced Availability – With Standlee's expanded distribution and customer support, Sweet PDZ products will be even easier to find. Stronger Together – This partnership expands our ability to provide holistic solutions, supporting both nutritional needs and cleaner, healthier living spaces.

Looking Ahead

As we move forward together, Standlee and Sweet PDZ remain committed to delivering the same trusted quality and innovation our customers rely on. This partnership allows us to better serve our customers with enhanced nutrition and freshness solutions. We're excited for this next chapter and grateful for your continued support. Stay tuned for more updates as we grow together!

About Standlee

Standlee puts the health and well-being of the animals you love first by delivering the best nutrition through premium forage and the highest-quality animal care products.

Founded in 1981, Standlee has carefully grown and manufactured sun-cured forage to ensure high-quality and consistent nutrition. Their finished products are managed to ensure year-round supply and are delivered to customers by the largest distribution network of forage products in the United States. They provide premium forage in a variety of types and in a wide range of product formats, including pellets, cubes, chopped, and bales - To keep your animals at peak health and performance throughout the year, Standlee forage is the perfect nutritional solution for horses, livestock, small animals, and poultry.

Standlee is committed to providing a premium experience when purchasing its products. You can trust it was made with the same dedication as if they are caring for your own animals. Standlee is Grown for the Life We Love®.

If you want more information about Standlee's new products, please contact customer service at [email protected] or 800-398-0819.

SOURCE Standlee