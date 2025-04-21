Allencomm Recognized As A 2025 Top Custom Content Development Company By Training Industry

AllenComm - a leading provider of innovative, effective learning experiences - is named by Training Industry as one of the Top Custom Content Development Companies for 2025.

SALT LAKE CITY, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning team at AllenComm, an innovator in learning advisory, design, tech and talent for the corporate learning and development market, has earned recognition as a leading provider of custom content development services.

The list of top custom content development companies named by Training Industry serves as an industry resource, directory and source of credible learning and development (L&D) information for organizations seeking expert-level support for their L&D programs.

In their announcement of the award, Training Industry noted: "Custom content development refers to content developed specifically for the unique learning needs of an audience or individual – as well as content that reflects organizational processes, culture and language. It encapsulates the creation of learning programs from the initial design to the finished product."

Ron Zamir, AllenComm President and CEO, commented, "While off-the-shelf content can have its purpose, custom content takes learning a step above and beyond with better technology, higher immersion, and unparalleled engagement to draw learners into the experience in a way that's personal and makes a lasting impact. Our teams have mastered the art of custom content development to achieve clients' unique needs and goals, no matter the industry or limitations. To us, every project is an opportunity to innovate today to create tomorrow's success."

You can learn more about AllenComm's leadership development services by visiting their website .

If you would like to know more about any of the above information, please contact an AllenComm representative at [email protected] .

About AllenComm

For over 40 years, AllenComm has partnered with leading companies and nonprofit organizations to create and scale transformative learning solutions. Extensive instructional design experience, innovative learning technologies and agency-level creative teams enable AllenComm to stand out in the learning landscape. Considered one of the top firms of its kind in the country, AllenComm wins dozens of awards year after year for their solutions. Partnering with AllenComm to supplement and support human capital management needs has helped customers reduce expenses, shorten onboarding periods and raise the impact of their efforts.

SOURCE AllenComm

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED