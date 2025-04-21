Phillip W. Koontz Partners With Successbooks® To Co-Author 'Flip The Script' With Chris Voss

Phillip W. Koontz

MONUMENT, CO, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce an exciting new collaboration with Phillip Koontz, who will be co-authoring the forthcoming book,“Flip the Script,” alongside negotiation expert Chris Voss and a dynamic group of co-authors.



“Flip the Script” explores how tactical empathy can be a powerful tool for turning high-stakes or challenging conversations into breakthrough outcomes. Through thoughtful insights and a fresh perspective, it sheds light on new ways to approach tough talks and opens the door to lasting impact. The highly anticipated launch of“Flip the Script” is set for Summer 2025.



Phillip W. Koontz brings hard-earned wisdom from the battlefield to the stage as a U.S. Navy SEAL veteran, keynote speaker, life and executive business coach, and leadership author. With over a decade of military service, his career was defined by high-risk missions, elite training, and a steadfast commitment to excellence, resilience, and teamwork.



After his honorable discharge from active duty, Phillip earned his Masters in Leadership, then transitioned into motivational speaking, where he connects with audiences across the country through powerful stories and practical insights. His four unique presentations-shaped by the discipline, perseverance, and leadership forged in the SEALs-resonates with professionals, students, and organizations seeking to unlock their full potential.



Phillip's keynotes focus on overcoming adversity, preparing for the unknown, self-defense training, and leading well in personal and corporate environments. He also mentors veterans and Special Forces candidates, helping them navigate career transitions and personal challenges with confidence and integrity.



An advocate for veteran support, Phillip actively partners with REBOOT, a nonprofit organization that assist service members and their families. His work in the community reflects his enduring mission to serve, both on and off the battlefield.



In his new book, Phillip shares impactful stories from his military experience alongside actionable strategies for personal and professional growth. His straight-talking approach and relatable lessons offer guidance for anyone aiming to lead with purpose.



When he's not speaking or writing, Phillip enjoys time outdoors with his wife and five children. He currently resides in Monument, Colorado, where he continues his commitment to developing the next generation of resilient leaders.



SuccessBooks® is proud to welcome Phillip Koontz as a contributor to this compelling new release, which offers a unique perspective on navigating tough conversations and exploring new possibilities. Keep an eye out for“Flip the Script” and discover key takeaways from Phillip Koontz, Chris Voss, and Other Leading Professionals from around the globe.

