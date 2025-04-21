Gary Steininger Joins Successbooks® To Co-Author 'Flip The Script' With Chris Voss

Gary Steininger

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce an exciting new collaboration with Gary Steininger, who will be co-authoring the forthcoming book,“Flip the Script,” alongside negotiation expert Chris Voss and a dynamic group of co-authors.



“Flip the Script” explores how tactical empathy can be a powerful tool for turning high-stakes or challenging conversations into breakthrough outcomes. Through thoughtful insights and a fresh perspective, it sheds light on new ways to approach tough talks and opens the door to lasting impact. The highly anticipated launch of“Flip the Script” is set for Summer 2025.



Gary Steininger has built a career turning struggling food and beverage operations into thriving, modern experiences-earning him the industry nickname“The Fixer.” With over 30 years of hands-on leadership across restaurants, country clubs, and casinos, Gary specializes in revitalizing hospitality businesses by blending operational expertise with purpose-driven mentorship.



His journey began with a foundation in accounting from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he gained valuable insight into the financial engine behind hospitality success. But Gary's real education came from hands on operations-learning from chefs, servers, entrepreneurs, and dishwashers alike. This people-first philosophy continues to guide his work today.



Gary's approach centers on a few core principles: train with intention, lead with empathy, and always prioritize long-term sustainability. Whether guiding staff to exceed market expectations or helping teams rediscover purpose in their roles, he's committed to building cultures that grow people, profits, and possibilities.



Today, Gary shares what he's learned through speaking, consulting, and training. He's committed to helping others grow because great hospitality leaves a lasting legacy.

Based in Reno, Nevada, Gary balances his consulting work with life as a high school golf coach, Tai Chi instructor, Certified Sommelier, and devoted family man. He enjoys life with his wife, Christina, their son, Aiden, and their Labra-Dane, Magnolia Lane.



Connect on X (formerly Twitter): @fullglassedge or at Fullglassedge



SuccessBooks® is proud to welcome Gary Steininger as a contributor to this compelling new release, which offers a unique perspective on navigating tough conversations and exploring new possibilities. Keep an eye out for“Flip the Script” and discover key takeaways from Gary Steininger, Chris Voss, and Other Leading Professionals from around the globe.

SuccessBooks®

SuccessBooks®

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.