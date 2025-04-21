Corner Bakery Cafe® Debuts New Sandwich Lineup And Celebrates National Administrative Professionals Day By Giving FREE DC Chicken Salad Sandwiches!

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The iconic DC Chicken Salad Sandwich returns following overwhelming guest demand. Featuring tender chicken breast mixed with celery, green apple, red onion, dried currants, and toasted almonds in a creamy, tangy dressing, it's served on a new round rich and flaky round croissant with fresh lettuce and tomato. Light yet indulgent, it's a perfectly balanced option for lunch, dinner, or a mid-day pick-me-up. "We're thrilled to bring back one of our most requested sandwiches, and even more excited to introduce three entirely new sandwich creations built from scratch using some of our original bread recipes from the early days of the Brand," said Erin Hasselgren, President of Corner Bakery Cafe. "We know our guests are always looking for variety and bold flavor, and this new lineup delivers just that. Whether you're returning for a classic or discovering a new favorite, there's something for everyone."

To mark the triumphant return of the DC Chicken Salad Sandwich, Corner Bakery is celebrating National Administrative Professionals Day with a special thank-you. On Tuesday, April 23, all Administrative Professionals who visit participating Corner Bakery locations will receive a FREE DC Chicken Salad Sandwich, complete with chips and a drink-no strings attached! The return of an iconic sandwich deserves an iconic celebration, and what better way to honor the occasion than by recognizing the essential contributions of administrative professionals.

All Corner Bakery sandwiches are built on a foundation of bread baked fresh in-cafe all day, every day and layered with premium proteins, and produce delivered fresh every morning. From the first bite to the last, every sandwich reflects the brand's long-standing commitment to quality and craft.

Joining the DC Chicken Salad Sandwich are three new additions developed by our Chef, Becky Foulk, that are designed to surprise and satisfy all guests visiting for breakfast, lunch or dinner:



The Pretzel Sandwich – A sweet and savory twist featuring the return of our soft pretzel bun filled with choice of ham or turkey, cheddar cheese, granny smith apples, field greens, zesty horseradish stoneground mustard mayo, and finished with a drizzle of sweet and spicy hot honey.

Roast Beef & Blue Sandwich – Layers of thinly sliced roast beef mounted over a tangy blue cheese spread and topped with peppery arugula and caramelized balsamic onions on a new Dutch Crunch roll offering a bold new flavorful option. Ham or Turkey & Swiss Breakfast Croissant – Served on a new round, flaky croissant, this sandwich puts a sweet and spicy take on the classic breakfast sandwich. It's filled with ham or turkey, melted Swiss cheese and topped with a drizzle of hot honey. Adding an egg to this sandwich makes it a protein packed combination.

Each new sandwich can be paired with a side of salad, soup, or seasonal fruit for a well-rounded meal at any time of day.

"Our team has worked hard to craft this fresh new lineup, combining quality ingredients with flavors that surprise and satisfy, and honor our 34-year heritage" added Chris Dharod, CEO of Corner Bakery Cafe. "It's an exciting time to be at Corner Bakery, and we can't wait for guests to experience what's new."

In addition to the in-Cafe menu, Corner Bakery's catering options make it easy to bring fresh, crowd-pleasing flavor to any celebration. Whether it's a graduation party, a sports-watching event, or a casual weekend with family and friends, sandwich bundles and boxed meals offer a simple, satisfying way to elevate the meal and make the occasion even more memorable. The full sandwich lineup is now available for dine-in, catering, takeout, and delivery at all Corner Bakery Cafe® locations. Guests are encouraged to try all four sandwiches and share their favorites on social media and tag @cornerbakerycafe .

The full sandwich lineup is now available for dine-in, catering, takeout, and delivery at all Corner Bakery Cafe® locations.

*Pricing and hours vary by location.

ABOUT CORNER BAKERY CAFE

Corner Bakery Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant serving kitchen-crafted breakfast, lunch, dinner and catering to guests in 18 states and Washington, D.C. In 1991, inspired by great fresh ingredients, the small neighborhood bakery on a corner in downtown Chicago began creating artisan breads and freshly baked sweets. For the last 33 years, Corner Bakery Cafes have been a neighborhood favorite. Founded on a philosophy of creating a warm and comfortable place for people to relax with friends, family and neighbors, the restaurants feature artisan-inspired, seasonal menu options made with fresh ingredients, while delivering a premier bakery experience in the heart of neighborhoods across the nation. Guest favorites include the crave-worthy Anaheim Scrambler for breakfast, the grilled-to-perfection Chicken Pomodori Panini for lunch, the kitchen-crafted Pesto Cavatappi pasta for dinner and a slice of rich, flavorful Cinnamon Creme Cake for a sweet treat. The catering menu includes freshly scrambled eggs and Berry & Almond Overnight Oats, baskets of assorted specialty sandwiches, signature pastas and hot and delicious soups. Corner Bakery Cafe is owned by an affiliate of SSCP, a Dallas-based enterprise and an award-winning leader in the restaurant industry. To learn more, visit cornerbakerycafe or follow Corner Bakery Cafe® on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn or TikTok .

SOURCE Corner Bakery Cafe