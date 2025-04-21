INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Pepgen Inc. - PEPG

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of PepGen Inc. (“PepGen” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: PEPG). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether PepGen and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 4, 2025, PepGen issued a press release“announc[ing] its voluntary decision to temporarily pause the Phase 2 CONNECT2-EDO51 study of PGN-EDO51 in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) until the Company can review results from the 10 mg/kg cohort in the ongoing Phase 2 CONNECT1-EDO51 study.”

On this news, PepGen's stock price fell $0.53 per share, or 18.86%, to close at $2.28 per share on March 4, 2025.

