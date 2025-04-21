New Book The Silent Pandemic Exposes The Global Mental Health Crisis And Offers Bold, Transformative Solutions

THE SILENT PANDEMIC: Solving The World's Mental Health Crisis

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a time when silence around mental health is costing millions of lives, authors Caroline Cory and Philip de Clare have unleashed a bold, soul-stirring manifesto for healing in their groundbreaking new book The Silent Pandemic : Solving the World's Mental Health Crisis (releasing on May 27th, 2025 and available for pre-order at a discounted price)This isn't just another self-help manual or theoretical analysis. It's a wake-up call.“We are living in a world where people are suffering behind smiles,” says Caroline Cory.“From boardrooms to bedrooms, the pain is real-and it's everywhere. We cannot afford to ignore this silent crisis any longer.”With raw honesty and compassionate precision, The Silent Pandemic peels back the layers of global dysfunction, cultural denial, and spiritual disconnection that have quietly fueled skyrocketing rates of anxiety, depression, addiction, and suicide. Drawing on global data, cutting-edge neuroscience, and personal case studies, the book navigates through the unseen yet deeply felt fractures in our societal psyche. The book examines three key demographics-teens, adults, and older adults-each carrying their own unique burdens of mental distress and trauma.Philip de Clare shares one harrowing moment that galvanized his mission:“I sat in on a conversation my teenage daughter was having with friends. These girls-just 14-were talking about anxiety, depression, and suicide like it was part of their daily routine. No guidance. No support. Just pain. That shook me to the core.”The numbers are chilling. Suicide is now the second leading cause of death among those aged 10 to 24. Depression affects over 280 million people worldwide. And the economic burden of untreated mental illness is projected to hit a staggering $16 trillion by 2030.But this isn't a book that stops at diagnosis. It's a roadmap to radical healing.“We don't just need better access to therapy,” says Cory.“We need a complete rethinking of how we approach the human psyche. Mental health isn't just about fixing what's broken-it's about restoring purpose, connection, and the ability to thrive.”The book offers solutions grounded in both modern and ancient practices. It explores creativity, energy work, consciousness training, and early interventions for teens. It confronts the dangers of over-prescription, the collapse of traditional communities, and the growing psychological toll of social media and ideological confusion. One chapter offers a deep dive into conscious aging and spiritual healing for older adults, while another addresses how to build resilience and identity through creativity and self-expression.Cory, who has spent years guiding individuals through grief and trauma, brings a unique perspective to the project.“Two mothers came to me after losing their sons to suicide. I could see the devastation in their eyes. And I knew-this isn't just about fixing systems. This is about saving souls.”The Silent Pandemic is more than a book. Early readers including Yale Medical School's Dr. Yusim are calling it“a lifeline,”“a must-read for every parent, teacher, and leader,” and“the most urgent book of the decade.”Media Contact:

