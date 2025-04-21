Del Monte Foods And Alliance For A Healthier Generation Bring Affordable, Nutritious Canned Food Recipes To San Diego Families Amid Rising Food Costs

MENAFN - PR Newswire) America's Healthiest Schools recognizes schools across the country for their achievements in advancing the physical, mental, and social-emotional health of students, staff, and families. Del Monte Foods proudly sponsors the Improving Nutrition & Food Access topic area, aligning with its commitment as Growers of Goodto advance the health of youth and communities nationwide.

During the celebration, Healthier Generation and Del Monte Foods congratulated the school for their outstanding accomplishment and prepared a family-friendly snack, demonstrating how Del Monte® canned fruit can be used to prepare healthy, budget-friendly meals at home. Each family also received nutrition resources and recipe cards, available in English and Spanish, and samples of Del Monte® canned products to take home.

"Children learn best when their health and nutrition needs are taken care of," said Kathy Higgins, CEO of Healthier Generation. "In partnership with Del Monte Foods, we're ensuring children get the nourishment they need to succeed both in and out of the classroom."

Through the partnership with Healthier Generation, Del Monte Foods has reached 11.4 million children and families at over 13,000 schools with tools to make nutritious meals at home. Last year, Del Monte Foods and Healthier Generation hosted a student taste test with an elementary school in Pittsburgh , Pennsylvania where students got to try a new, healthy recipe featuring Del Monte® canned sliced pears and share their feedback.

"Del Monte Foods is proud to support school-based nutrition programs to improve children's health and academic performance," said Greg Longstreet, President and CEO of Del Monte Foods. "Field Elementary shines as a great example of a school that's offering nutritious options that help students thrive, both academically and physically. We're thrilled to celebrate their success in providing the resources kids need to succeed."

This event also served as a celebration for the hundreds of schools across the country who applied for America's Healthiest Schools 2025, which closed applications on April 15. This year's awardees will be announced this fall.

For more information about Del Monte Foods and Healthier Generation's "Nourishing Families by Nourishing Schools" initiative and for kid-friendly snack and easy weeknight dinner recipes, please visit .

About Del Monte Foods

For more than 138 years, Del Monte Foods has been driven by our mission to nourish families with earth's goodness. As the original plant-based food company, we're always innovating to make nutritious and delicious foods more accessible to consumers across our portfolio of beloved brands, including Del Monte®, Contadina®, College Inn®, Kitchen Basics®, JOYBA®, Take Root OrganicsTM and S&W®. We believe that everyone deserves great tasting food they can feel good about, which is why we responsibly source and produce food for a healthier tomorrow.

Del Monte Foods Corporation II Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited (Bloomberg: DELM SP, DELM PM) and is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Del Monte Canada, Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd., Conagra/Productos Del Monte, or Del Monte Panamerican. For more information about Del Monte Foods and our products, please visit or .

