Digital Silk Reveals Key 2025 Digital Advertising Trends As U.S. Market Growth Accelerates

MIAMI, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Silk , an award-winning agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites and digital marketing campaigns, has published key findings on the most impactful digital advertising statistics shaping the U.S. landscape in 2025. With advertisers continuing to increase their digital budgets, Digital Silk sheds light on the strategic moves brands need to consider to remain competitive.

As digital advertising spend continues to surge, the U.S. is expected to account for nearly 40% of global ad spending in 2024. Video advertising is leading the charge, with the global video ad market valued at $180.3 billion in 2023 - a figure projected to reach $201.5 billion in 2024 .

Search advertising remains a critical component, with the U.S. search ad market hitting $124.7 billion in 2023 . Meanwhile, marketers are doubling down on social platforms, with 81% of U.S. businesses using social media ads and 54% planning to increase their budgets in the year ahead.

"Digital campaigns today demand more than visibility - they require agility, accurate targeting and measurable outcomes," said Courtney Bozigian, VP of Digital Strategy at Digital Silk. "With U.S. businesses spending more on platforms like video and search, the opportunity lies in how smartly these dollars are spent."

Digital Advertising Statistics U.S. Brands Should Watch



Social Media Ad Usage : 81% of U.S. businesses use paid social ads

Budget Increases : 54% of marketers plan to increase social ad budgets

Search Spend : $124.7B spent on search ads in the U.S. (2023)

Video Growth : Video ad market to grow from $180.3B (2023) to $201.5B (2024) U.S. Share of Global Spend : Nearly 40% of global ad spend comes from the U.S.

What This Means for Marketers in 2025

Performance continues to drive priority. Brands are investing more in video and search due to their high engagement and return potential. With competition intensifying, campaign strategies are leaning on platforms that deliver not only traffic but trackable, conversion-ready audiences.

Furthermore, as costs per click increase, brands are revisiting their ad creative, bidding strategies and landing page experiences to secure stronger ROI across every touchpoint.

U.S. Digital Ad Spend Expected to Dominate Global Market in 2025

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is an award-winning digital marketing agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk delivers industry-leading digital experiences through strategic branding and cutting-edge web design to drive more conversions and digital marketing services to boost awareness and engagement.

