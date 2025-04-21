Bob Rowe Joins First Legal As President

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Rowe will oversee First Legal's national operations, allowing CEO Alex Martinez to focus on long-term strategy, M&A opportunities, and further strengthening the company's culture. His leadership will help drive First Legal's next phase of national expansion and innovation in legal services.

"Bob is a transformational leader with a deep understanding of both the business and practice of law," said Martinez. "His experience growing four companies, his strategic mindset, and his firsthand knowledge of what litigation teams require to succeed make him the ideal person to join the leadership of First Legal."

Rowe previously served in leadership roles for several private equity-backed companies. At Integreon, he led a global team of 3,500 professionals and guided the company through a successful private equity sale, earning recognition as the "Exit of the Year – Small Cap" by Asian Venture Capital Journal. He also founded and sold managed services provider Nextra Litigation Solutions and led Huron Legal's global practice group through its transition to private equity ownership. A former U.S. Army captain in military intelligence, Rowe brings a results-driven, strategic approach to leadership.

"Having spent more than a decade as a litigator and the last two decades in senior roles at legal services companies, I understand what legal professionals need from their service partners," said Rowe. "First Legal already has an incredible reputation for reliability and service. I'm excited to build on that foundation, enhance our operational excellence, and help lead the company into its next era of growth."

With Rowe leading operations and Martinez continuing to steer vision and culture, First Legal is poised to deepen its service offerings and expand its national footprint while staying true to its core mission of providing reliable, responsive litigation support services to law firms and legal teams across the country.

About First Legal

First Legal is the first comprehensive File Thru TrialTM solutions firm providing a single-source approach that enables us to simplify the litigation process for our clients. The Firm's culture of innovation, trust, quality service, and depth of industry knowledge makes us uniquely qualified to deliver relevant and timely solutions. Our comprehensive suite of services, including court filing, eFiling, service of process, court reporting, eDiscovery, record retrieval, digital, investigations, and trial support work together to ensure a personalized and effortless client experience. For more information about First Legal, visit:

Media Contact

First Legal

Danielle Little

323.217.7890

[email protected]

SOURCE First Legal