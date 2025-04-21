Gopro Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Webcast

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro , Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO ) today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, after the market closes on Monday, May 12, 2025. GoPro management will host a conference call and live webcast following the release at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results. A webcast link and management commentary will be posted on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at gopro prior to the start of the call.

To listen to the live conference call, please dial +1 833-470-1428 (US) or +1 404-975-4839 (International) and enter access code 936610. Participants can register for the webcast in advance using the following link: .

A replay will be available on the investor page referenced above from approximately two hours after the call through August 10, 2025.

