POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC. DECLARES 8% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC:PTBS), the holding company for Bank of Charles Town (BCT), also known as The Community's Bank, declared at their April Board meeting a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share, an 8% increase from the previous quarter's dividend of $0.12. The dividend is for all shareholders of record on May 1, 2025, and will be paid on May 8, 2025.

"We are pleased to provide our shareholders an 8% increase in their dividend, from $0.12 to $0.13 per share," stated Alice P. Frazier, President and CEO. "The Board's decision reflects our sustained success and the commitment to delivering shareholder value."

About the Company

Founded in 1871, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $877 million in assets as of December 31, 2024, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices. BCT's offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, and government contractor loans. The Bank is also a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 70 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided caring and personalized trust services, growing into a premier financial management, investments, and estate services provider. The Bank also provides convenient online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments plus free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus another approximately 675 free access ATMs through another partnership. BCT was voted WINNER in the LoudounNow 2024 Loudoun's Favorites readers' poll in four categories: Bank, Mortgage Company, Banker, and Financial Planner. In 2023, American Banker selected BCT as a "Top 200 Community Bank," an annual listing of the best performing banks in the United States with assets under $2 billion. BCT was voted a "Best of the Best" winner in the 2023 Journal-News Readers' Choice Awards in four categories: Bank, Mortgage Company, Loan Services, and Financial Planning. The Bank was named a "Best Bank To Work For" by American Banker five of the last six years.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at .

SOURCE Potomac Bancshares, Inc.

