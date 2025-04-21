Patient Experience University (PXU) Launched By The Beryl Institute

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Built upon the foundational elements of the Patient Experience Body of Knowledge, PXU offers an extensive on-demand learning library, industry-leading certificate programs in experience leadership, patient advocacy, and volunteer management, as well as the prestigious Fellow in Human Experience (FHX) designation. PXU also provides access to a growing portfolio of global professional programs and serves as the home for the Certified Patient Experience Professionals (CPXP) and Certified Administrator of Volunteer Services (CAVS) through The Beryl Institute Credentialing Center.

"PXU represents a significant advancement in our commitment to transforming the human experience in healthcare," said Jason Wolf, President & CEO of The Beryl Institute. "By providing accessible, high-quality education and credentialing opportunities, we empower healthcare professionals and organizations worldwide to elevate the standard of care and truly make a difference in the lives of patients and their families."

About The Beryl Institute:

The Beryl Institute is the global community of practice committed to elevating the human experience in healthcare. We believe human experience is grounded in the experiences of patients & families, those who work in healthcare, and the communities they serve. We define patient experience as the sum of all interactions, shaped by an organization's culture, that influence patient perceptions across the continuum of care.

