Patient Experience University (PXU) Launched By The Beryl Institute
"PXU represents a significant advancement in our commitment to transforming the human experience in healthcare," said Jason Wolf, President & CEO of The Beryl Institute. "By providing accessible, high-quality education and credentialing opportunities, we empower healthcare professionals and organizations worldwide to elevate the standard of care and truly make a difference in the lives of patients and their families."
About The Beryl Institute:
The Beryl Institute is the global community of practice committed to elevating the human experience in healthcare. We believe human experience is grounded in the experiences of patients & families, those who work in healthcare, and the communities they serve. We define patient experience as the sum of all interactions, shaped by an organization's culture, that influence patient perceptions across the continuum of care.
