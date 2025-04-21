HOME BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES 2025 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS, NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN AND DECLARES A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
3/31/2025
|
|
12/31/2024
|
|
Increase (Decrease)
|
Real estate loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
One- to four-family first mortgage
|
|
$ 504,356
|
|
$ 501,225
|
|
$ 3,131
|
|
1 %
|
Home equity loans and lines
|
|
77,417
|
|
79,097
|
|
(1,680)
|
|
(2)
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
1,193,364
|
|
1,158,781
|
|
34,583
|
|
3
|
Construction and land
|
|
346,987
|
|
352,263
|
|
(5,276)
|
|
(1)
|
Multi-family residential
|
|
183,792
|
|
178,568
|
|
5,224
|
|
3
|
Total real estate loans
|
|
2,305,916
|
|
2,269,934
|
|
35,982
|
|
2
|
Other loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
|
411,363
|
|
418,627
|
|
(7,264)
|
|
(2)
|
Consumer
|
|
29,998
|
|
29,624
|
|
374
|
|
1
|
Total other loans
|
|
441,361
|
|
448,251
|
|
(6,890)
|
|
(2)
|
Total loans
|
|
$ 2,747,277
|
|
$ 2,718,185
|
|
$ 29,092
|
|
1 %
The average loan yield was 6.43% for the first quarter of 2025, which was unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2024. The flat loan yield was impacted by a few factors for the first quarter of 2025. Approximately 41% of the loan portfolio is adjustable, therefore the Federal Reserve rate cuts in mid-December 2024 impacted the full quarter in 2025. The net loan yield was lower by approximately 2 bps, or $155,000, for the quarter due to two loan relationships transferring to nonaccrual during the first quarter of 2025. In addition, yields on loans were impacted by higher rates on new loans and loans paying off at lower rates. We experienced growth in commercial real estate loans for the current quarter across our Houston and Northshore markets and in multi-family residential loans across our New Orleans and Northshore markets.
Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses
Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") totaled $21.5 million, or 0.62% of total assets, at March 31, 2025, up $5.9 million, or 38%, from $15.6 million, or 0.45% of total assets, at December 31, 2024. The increase in NPAs during the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to two loan relationships totaling $5.6 million, which were put on nonaccrual during the quarter. During the first quarter of 2025, the Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $32,000, compared to net loan charge-offs of $235,000 during the fourth quarter of 2024.
The Company provisioned $394,000 to the allowance for loan losses in the first quarter of 2025. At March 31, 2025, the allowance for loan losses totaled $33.3 million, or 1.21% of total loans, compared to $32.9 million, or 1.21% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. Provisions to the allowance for loan losses are based upon, among other factors, our estimation of current expected losses in our loan portfolio, which we evaluate on a quarterly basis. Changes in expected losses consider various factors including the changing economic activity, potential mitigating effects of governmental stimulus, borrower specific information impacting changes in risk ratings, projected delinquencies and the impact of industry-wide loan modification efforts, among other factors.
The following tables present the Company's loan portfolio by credit quality classification as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
Pass
|
|
Special
|
|
Substandard
|
|
Total
|
One- to four-family first mortgage
|
|
$ 496,694
|
|
$ 820
|
|
$ 6,842
|
|
$ 504,356
|
Home equity loans and lines
|
|
77,045
|
|
-
|
|
372
|
|
77,417
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
1,174,920
|
|
-
|
|
18,444
|
|
1,193,364
|
Construction and land
|
|
341,273
|
|
-
|
|
5,714
|
|
346,987
|
Multi-family residential
|
|
182,536
|
|
-
|
|
1,256
|
|
183,792
|
Commercial and industrial
|
|
407,742
|
|
-
|
|
3,621
|
|
411,363
|
Consumer
|
|
29,838
|
|
-
|
|
160
|
|
29,998
|
Total
|
|
$ 2,710,048
|
|
$ 820
|
|
$ 36,409
|
|
$ 2,747,277
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
Pass
|
|
Special
|
|
Substandard
|
|
Total
|
One- to four-family first mortgage
|
|
$ 493,368
|
|
$ 823
|
|
$ 7,034
|
|
$ 501,225
|
Home equity loans and lines
|
|
78,818
|
|
-
|
|
279
|
|
79,097
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
1,140,240
|
|
-
|
|
18,541
|
|
1,158,781
|
Construction and land
|
|
347,039
|
|
-
|
|
5,224
|
|
352,263
|
Multi-family residential
|
|
177,638
|
|
-
|
|
930
|
|
178,568
|
Commercial and industrial
|
|
414,872
|
|
-
|
|
3,755
|
|
418,627
|
Consumer
|
|
29,597
|
|
-
|
|
27
|
|
29,624
|
Total
|
|
$ 2,681,572
|
|
$ 823
|
|
$ 35,790
|
|
$ 2,718,185
Investment Securities
The Company's investment securities portfolio totaled $401.6 million at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $2.2 million, or 1%, from December 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, the Company had a net unrealized loss position on its investment securities of $34.0 million, compared to a net unrealized loss of $41.0 million at December 31, 2024. The Company's investment securities portfolio had an effective duration of 3.7 years and 3.9 years at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. During the first quarter of 2025, the Company made securities purchases of $2.9 million, compared to $5.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2024.
The following table summarizes the composition of the Company's investment securities portfolio at March 31, 2025.
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
Amortized
|
|
Fair Value
|
Available for sale:
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. agency mortgage-backed
|
|
$ 287,468
|
|
$ 263,130
|
Collateralized mortgage obligations
|
|
71,880
|
|
70,008
|
Municipal bonds
|
|
53,349
|
|
46,589
|
U.S. government agency
|
|
16,871
|
|
16,199
|
Corporate bonds
|
|
4,985
|
|
4,627
|
Total available for sale
|
|
$ 434,553
|
|
$ 400,553
|
Held to maturity:
|
|
|
|
|
Municipal bonds
|
|
$ 1,065
|
|
$ 1,066
|
Total held to maturity
|
|
$ 1,065
|
|
$ 1,066
Approximately 35% of the investment securities portfolio was pledged as of March 31, 2025 to secure public deposits. The Company had $142.0 million and $134.9 million of securities pledged to secure public deposits at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
Deposits
Total deposits were $2.8 billion at March 31, 2025, up $46.5 million, or 2%, from December 31, 2024. Non-maturity deposits increased $26.2 million, or 1%, during the first quarter of 2025 to $2.1 billion. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's deposits from December 31, 2024 to March 31, 2025.
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
3/31/2025
|
|
12/31/2024
|
|
Increase (Decrease)
|
Demand deposits
|
|
$ 754,955
|
|
$ 733,073
|
|
$ 21,882
|
|
3 %
|
Savings
|
|
212,053
|
|
210,977
|
|
1,076
|
|
1
|
Money market
|
|
464,659
|
|
457,483
|
|
7,176
|
|
2
|
NOW
|
|
641,287
|
|
645,246
|
|
(3,959)
|
|
(1)
|
Certificates of deposit
|
|
754,253
|
|
733,917
|
|
20,336
|
|
3
|
Total deposits
|
|
$ 2,827,207
|
|
$ 2,780,696
|
|
$ 46,511
|
|
2 %
The average rate on interest-bearing deposits decreased 15 basis points from 2.66% for the fourth quarter of 2024 to 2.51% for the first quarter of 2025. At March 31, 2025, certificates of deposit maturing within the next 12 months totaled $708.2 million.
We obtain most of our deposits from individuals, small businesses and public funds in our market areas. The following table presents our deposits per customer type for the periods indicated.
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
Individuals
|
|
53 %
|
|
53 %
|
Small businesses
|
|
36
|
|
37
|
Public funds
|
|
8
|
|
7
|
Broker
|
|
3
|
|
3
|
Total
|
|
100 %
|
|
100 %
The total amounts of our uninsured deposits (deposits in excess of $250,000, as calculated in accordance with FDIC regulations) were $844.2 million at March 31, 2025 and $813.6 million at December 31, 2024. Public funds in excess of the FDIC insurance limits are fully collateralized.
Net Interest Income
The net interest margin ("NIM") increased 9 basis points from 3.82% for the fourth quarter of 2024 to 3.91% for the first quarter of 2025 primarily due to a decline in the funding cost for average interest-bearing liabilities and an increase in average interest-earnings assets.
The average cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased by 15 basis points in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in deposit costs primarily reflects the decline in certificate of deposit rates as they matured and renewed into current rates.
Average other interest-earning assets were $55.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, down $41.6 million, or 43%, from the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to a decrease in the average balance of cash and cash equivalents.
Average other borrowings were $5.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, down $102.2 million, or 95%, from the fourth quarter of 2024 and replaced with short-term FHLB advances. Average FHLB advances were $180.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $127.7 million, or 241%, from the fourth quarter of 2024.
Loan accretion income from acquired loans totaled $356,000 for the first quarter of 2025, down $65,000, or 15%, from the fourth quarter of 2024.
The following table summarizes the Company's average volume and rate of its interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields on investment securities have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
3/31/2025
|
|
12/31/2024
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest
|
|
Average
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest
|
|
Average
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans receivable
|
|
$ 2,745,212
|
|
$ 44,032
|
|
6.43 %
|
|
$ 2,686,188
|
|
$ 43,978
|
|
6.43 %
|
Investment securities (TE)
|
|
439,556
|
|
2,664
|
|
2.44
|
|
449,216
|
|
2,703
|
|
2.42
|
Other interest-earning assets
|
|
55,851
|
|
505
|
|
3.67
|
|
97,492
|
|
1,123
|
|
4.58
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
|
$ 3,240,619
|
|
$ 47,201
|
|
5.84 %
|
|
$ 3,232,896
|
|
$ 47,804
|
|
5.82 %
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Savings, checking, and money market
|
|
$ 1,306,602
|
|
$ 5,401
|
|
1.68 %
|
|
$ 1,311,815
|
|
$ 5,721
|
|
1.73 %
|
Certificates of deposit
|
|
732,079
|
|
7,221
|
|
4.00
|
|
723,764
|
|
7,885
|
|
4.33
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
2,038,681
|
|
12,622
|
|
2.51
|
|
2,035,579
|
|
13,606
|
|
2.66
|
Other borrowings
|
|
5,539
|
|
53
|
|
3.89
|
|
107,767
|
|
1,279
|
|
4.72
|
Subordinated debt
|
|
54,485
|
|
845
|
|
6.20
|
|
54,427
|
|
848
|
|
6.23
|
FHLB advances
|
|
180,658
|
|
1,932
|
|
4.28
|
|
52,926
|
|
485
|
|
3.63
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
$ 2,279,363
|
|
$ 15,452
|
|
2.74 %
|
|
$ 2,250,699
|
|
$ 16,218
|
|
2.87 %
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
$ 733,613
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 754,133
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest spread (TE)
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.10 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.95 %
|
Net interest margin (TE)
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.91 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.82 %
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $4.0 million, up $380,000, or 10%, from the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was related primarily to gain on sale of loans (up $315,000) and other income (up $132,000), which was partially offset by a reduction in gain on sale of assets, net (down $30,000) and service fees and charges (down $25,000) for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $21.6 million, down $776,000, or 3%, from the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily related to a decrease in compensation and benefits expense (down $662,000) and the absence of a provision to the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments ($240,000), which were partially offset by an increase in occupancy expense (up $219,000) during the first quarter of 2025.
Capital and Liquidity
At March 31, 2025, shareholders' equity totaled $402.8 million, up $6.7 million, or 2%, compared to $396.1 million at December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to the the Company's earnings of $11.0 million and a decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss on available for sale investments securities during the first quarter of 2025, which was partially offset by shareholder dividends and repurchases of shares of the Company's common stock. Preliminary Tier 1 leverage capital and total risk-based capital ratios were 11.48% and 14.58%, respectively, at March 31, 2025, compared to 11.38% and 14.51%, respectively, at December 31, 2024.
The following table summarizes the Company's primary and secondary sources of liquidity which were available at March 31, 2025.
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$ 110,662
|
Unencumbered investment securities, amortized cost
|
|
68,179
|
FHLB advance availability
|
|
1,140,061
|
Amounts available from unsecured lines of credit
|
|
55,000
|
Federal Reserve discount window availability
|
|
500
|
Total primary and secondary sources of available liquidity
|
|
$ 1,374,402
Dividend and Share Repurchases
The Company announces that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.27 per share payable on May 16, 2025, to shareholders of record as of May 5, 2025.
The Company also announced that the Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase plan (the "2025 Repurchase Plan"). Under the 2025 Repurchase Plan, the Company may purchase up to 400,000 shares, or approximately 5% of the Company's outstanding common stock. Share repurchases under the 2025 Repurchase Plan may commence upon the completion of the Company's 2023 Repurchase Plan. As of March 31, 2025, there were 138,315 shares remaining that may be repurchased under the 2023 Repurchase Plan. The repurchase plans do not include specific price targets and may be executed through the open market or privately-negotiated transactions depending upon market conditions and other factors. The repurchase plans have no time limit and may be suspended or discontinued at any time.
The Company repurchased 173,497 shares of its common stock during the first quarter of 2025 at an average price per share of $44.72. An additional 138,315 shares remain eligible for purchase under the 2023 Repurchase Plan. The book value per share and tangible book value per share of the Company's common stock was $50.82 and $40.13, respectively, at March 31, 2025.
Conference Call
Executive management will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2025 results on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. CDT. Analysts, investors and interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing toll free 1.646.357.8785 (US Local/International) or 1.800.836.8184 (US Toll Free). The investor presentation can be accessed on the day of the presentation on the Home Bancorp, Inc. website at .
A replay of the conference call and a transcript of the call will be posted to the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, .
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. In this news release, information is included which excludes intangible assets. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information that is helpful to a full understanding of the Company's financial position and operating results. This non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial information presented by other companies. A reconciliation on non-GAAP information included herein to GAAP is presented below.
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
3/31/2025
|
|
12/31/2024
|
|
3/31/2024
|
Reported net income
|
|
$ 10,964
|
|
$ 9,673
|
|
$ 9,199
|
Add: Core deposit intangible amortization, net tax
|
|
231
|
|
250
|
|
279
|
Non-GAAP tangible income
|
|
$ 11,195
|
|
$ 9,923
|
|
$ 9,478
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 3,485,453
|
|
$ 3,443,668
|
|
$ 3,357,604
|
Less: Intangible assets
|
|
84,751
|
|
85,044
|
|
86,019
|
Non-GAAP tangible assets
|
|
$ 3,400,702
|
|
$ 3,358,624
|
|
$ 3,271,585
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
$ 402,831
|
|
$ 396,088
|
|
$ 372,285
|
Less: Intangible assets
|
|
84,751
|
|
85,044
|
|
86,019
|
Non-GAAP tangible shareholders' equity
|
|
$ 318,080
|
|
$ 311,044
|
|
$ 286,266
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average equity
|
|
11.02 %
|
|
9.71 %
|
|
9.98 %
|
Add: Average intangible assets
|
|
3.23
|
|
2.99
|
|
3.42
|
Non-GAAP return on average tangible common equity
|
|
14.25 %
|
|
12.70 %
|
|
13.40 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common equity ratio
|
|
11.56 %
|
|
11.50 %
|
|
11.09 %
|
Less: Intangible assets
|
|
2.21
|
|
2.24
|
|
2.34
|
Non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio
|
|
9.35 %
|
|
9.26 %
|
|
8.75 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book value per share
|
|
$ 50.82
|
|
$ 48.95
|
|
$ 45.73
|
Less: Intangible assets
|
|
10.69
|
|
10.51
|
|
10.56
|
Non-GAAP tangible book value per share
|
|
$ 40.13
|
|
$ 38.44
|
|
$ 35.17
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."
Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond our control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Home Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 describes some of these factors, including risk elements in the loan portfolio, risks related to our deposit activities, the level of the allowance for credit losses, risks of our growth strategy, geographic concentration of our business, dependence on our management team, risks of market rates of interest and of regulation on our business and risks of competition. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
|
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
|
(Unaudited)
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
3/31/2025
|
|
12/31/2024
|
|
%
|
|
3/31/2024
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$ 110,662
|
|
$ 98,548
|
|
12 %
|
|
$ 90,475
|
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
|
|
400,553
|
|
402,792
|
|
(1)
|
|
421,813
|
Investment securities held to maturity
|
|
1,065
|
|
1,065
|
|
-
|
|
1,065
|
Mortgage loans held for sale
|
|
1,855
|
|
832
|
|
123
|
|
646
|
Loans, net of unearned income
|
|
2,747,277
|
|
2,718,185
|
|
1
|
|
2,621,690
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
|
(33,278)
|
|
(32,916)
|
|
1
|
|
(31,461)
|
Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses
|
|
2,713,999
|
|
2,685,269
|
|
1
|
|
2,590,229
|
Office properties and equipment, net
|
|
45,327
|
|
42,324
|
|
7
|
|
42,341
|
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
|
|
48,699
|
|
48,421
|
|
1
|
|
47,587
|
Goodwill and core deposit intangibles
|
|
84,751
|
|
85,044
|
|
-
|
|
86,019
|
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|
|
78,542
|
|
79,373
|
|
(1)
|
|
77,429
|
Total Assets
|
|
$ 3,485,453
|
|
$ 3,443,668
|
|
1 %
|
|
$ 3,357,604
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
$ 2,827,207
|
|
$ 2,780,696
|
|
2 %
|
|
$ 2,722,578
|
Other Borrowings
|
|
5,539
|
|
5,539
|
|
-
|
|
140,539
|
Subordinated debt, net of issuance cost
|
|
54,513
|
|
54,459
|
|
-
|
|
54,294
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
|
163,259
|
|
175,546
|
|
(7)
|
|
38,607
|
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|
|
32,104
|
|
31,340
|
|
2
|
|
29,301
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
3,082,622
|
|
3,047,580
|
|
1
|
|
2,985,319
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
79
|
|
81
|
|
(2)
|
|
81
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
167,231
|
|
168,138
|
|
(1)
|
|
166,160
|
Common stock acquired by benefit plans
|
|
(1,250)
|
|
(1,339)
|
|
7
|
|
(1,607)
|
Retained earnings
|
|
261,856
|
|
259,190
|
|
1
|
|
241,152
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(25,085)
|
|
(29,982)
|
|
16
|
|
(33,501)
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
|
402,831
|
|
396,088
|
|
2
|
|
372,285
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
$ 3,485,453
|
|
$ 3,443,668
|
|
1 %
|
|
$ 3,357,604
|
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
3/31/2025
|
|
12/31/2024
|
|
%
|
|
3/31/2024
|
|
%
|
Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans, including fees
|
|
$ 44,032
|
|
$ 43,978
|
|
- %
|
|
$ 40,567
|
|
9 %
|
Investment securities
|
|
2,664
|
|
2,703
|
|
(1)
|
|
2,788
|
|
(4)
|
Other investments and deposits
|
|
505
|
|
1,123
|
|
(55)
|
|
771
|
|
(35)
|
Total interest income
|
|
47,201
|
|
47,804
|
|
(1)
|
|
44,126
|
|
7
|
Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
12,622
|
|
13,606
|
|
(7) %
|
|
12,132
|
|
4 %
|
Other borrowings
|
|
53
|
|
1,279
|
|
(96)
|
|
1,486
|
|
(96)
|
Subordinated debt expense
|
|
845
|
|
848
|
|
-
|
|
845
|
|
-
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
|
1,932
|
|
485
|
|
298
|
|
762
|
|
154
|
Total interest expense
|
|
15,452
|
|
16,218
|
|
(5)
|
|
15,225
|
|
1
|
Net interest income
|
|
31,749
|
|
31,586
|
|
1
|
|
28,901
|
|
10
|
Provision for loan losses
|
|
394
|
|
873
|
|
(55)
|
|
141
|
|
179
|
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
|
31,355
|
|
30,713
|
|
2
|
|
28,760
|
|
9
|
Noninterest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service fees and charges
|
|
1,309
|
|
1,334
|
|
(2) %
|
|
1,254
|
|
4 %
|
Bank card fees
|
|
1,578
|
|
1,586
|
|
(1)
|
|
1,575
|
|
-
|
Gain on sale of loans, net
|
|
377
|
|
62
|
|
508
|
|
87
|
|
333
|
Income from bank-owned life insurance
|
|
278
|
|
282
|
|
(1)
|
|
266
|
|
5
|
Gain on sale of assets, net
|
|
9
|
|
39
|
|
(77)
|
|
6
|
|
50
|
Other income
|
|
458
|
|
326
|
|
40
|
|
361
|
|
27
|
Total noninterest income
|
|
4,009
|
|
3,629
|
|
10
|
|
3,549
|
|
13
|
Noninterest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Compensation and benefits
|
|
12,652
|
|
13,314
|
|
(5) %
|
|
12,170
|
|
4 %
|
Occupancy
|
|
2,561
|
|
2,342
|
|
9
|
|
2,454
|
|
4
|
Marketing and advertising
|
|
429
|
|
667
|
|
(36)
|
|
466
|
|
(8)
|
Data processing and communication
|
|
2,642
|
|
2,526
|
|
5
|
|
2,514
|
|
5
|
Professional fees
|
|
405
|
|
416
|
|
(3)
|
|
475
|
|
(15)
|
Forms, printing and supplies
|
|
200
|
|
214
|
|
(7)
|
|
205
|
|
(2)
|
Franchise and shares tax
|
|
476
|
|
400
|
|
19
|
|
488
|
|
(2)
|
Regulatory fees
|
|
516
|
|
483
|
|
7
|
|
469
|
|
10
|
Foreclosed assets, net
|
|
227
|
|
125
|
|
82
|
|
65
|
|
249
|
Amortization of acquisition intangible
|
|
293
|
|
317
|
|
(8)
|
|
353
|
|
(17)
|
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|
|
-
|
|
240
|
|
(100)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Other expenses
|
|
1,178
|
|
1,311
|
|
(10)
|
|
1,209
|
|
(3)
|
Total noninterest expense
|
|
21,579
|
|
22,355
|
|
(3)
|
|
20,868
|
|
3
|
Income before income tax expense
|
|
13,785
|
|
11,987
|
|
15
|
|
11,441
|
|
20
|
Income tax expense
|
|
2,821
|
|
2,314
|
|
22
|
|
2,242
|
|
26
|
Net income
|
|
$ 10,964
|
|
$ 9,673
|
|
13 %
|
|
$ 9,199
|
|
19 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share - basic
|
|
$ 1.38
|
|
$ 1.22
|
|
13 %
|
|
$ 1.15
|
|
20 %
|
Earnings per share - diluted
|
|
$ 1.37
|
|
$ 1.21
|
|
13 %
|
|
$ 1.14
|
|
20 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash dividends declared per common share
|
|
$ 0.27
|
|
$ 0.26
|
|
4 %
|
|
$ 0.25
|
|
8 %
|
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|
SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
3/31/2025
|
|
12/31/2024
|
|
%
|
|
3/31/2024
|
|
%
|
EARNINGS DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total interest income
|
|
$ 47,201
|
|
$ 47,804
|
|
(1) %
|
|
$ 44,126
|
|
7 %
|
Total interest expense
|
|
15,452
|
|
16,218
|
|
(5)
|
|
15,225
|
|
1
|
Net interest income
|
|
31,749
|
|
31,586
|
|
1
|
|
28,901
|
|
10
|
Provision for loan losses
|
|
394
|
|
873
|
|
(55)
|
|
141
|
|
179
|
Total noninterest income
|
|
4,009
|
|
3,629
|
|
10
|
|
3,549
|
|
13
|
Total noninterest expense
|
|
21,579
|
|
22,355
|
|
(3)
|
|
20,868
|
|
3
|
Income tax expense
|
|
2,821
|
|
2,314
|
|
22
|
|
2,242
|
|
26
|
Net income
|
|
$ 10,964
|
|
$ 9,673
|
|
13
|
|
$ 9,199
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 3,449,472
|
|
$ 3,439,925
|
|
- %
|
|
$ 3,333,883
|
|
3 %
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
|
3,240,619
|
|
3,232,896
|
|
-
|
|
3,132,622
|
|
3
|
Total loans
|
|
2,745,212
|
|
2,686,188
|
|
2
|
|
2,602,941
|
|
5
|
PPP loans
|
|
1,320
|
|
2,742
|
|
(52)
|
|
5,393
|
|
(76)
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
2,038,681
|
|
2,035,579
|
|
-
|
|
1,937,646
|
|
5
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
2,279,363
|
|
2,250,699
|
|
1
|
|
2,189,597
|
|
4
|
Total deposits
|
|
2,772,295
|
|
2,789,712
|
|
(1)
|
|
2,680,909
|
|
3
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
403,504
|
|
396,163
|
|
2
|
|
370,761
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PER SHARE DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share - basic
|
|
$ 1.38
|
|
$ 1.22
|
|
13 %
|
|
$ 1.15
|
|
20 %
|
Earnings per share - diluted
|
|
1.37
|
|
1.21
|
|
13
|
|
1.14
|
|
20
|
Book value at period end
|
|
50.82
|
|
48.95
|
|
4
|
|
45.73
|
|
11
|
Tangible book value at period end
|
|
40.13
|
|
38.44
|
|
4
|
|
35.17
|
|
14
|
Shares outstanding at period end
|
|
7,926,331
|
|
8,091,522
|
|
(2)
|
|
8,140,380
|
|
(3)
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
7,949,477
|
|
7,944,629
|
|
- %
|
|
7,984,317
|
|
- %
|
Diluted
|
|
8,026,815
|
|
7,993,852
|
|
-
|
|
8,039,505
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SELECTED RATIOS (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
|
1.29 %
|
|
1.12 %
|
|
15 %
|
|
1.11 %
|
|
16 %
|
Return on average equity
|
|
11.02
|
|
9.71
|
|
13
|
|
9.98
|
|
10
|
Common equity ratio
|
|
11.56
|
|
11.50
|
|
1
|
|
11.09
|
|
4
|
Efficiency ratio (2)
|
|
60.35
|
|
63.48
|
|
(5)
|
|
64.31
|
|
(6)
|
Average equity to average assets
|
|
11.70
|
|
11.52
|
|
2
|
|
11.12
|
|
5
|
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (3)
|
|
11.48
|
|
11.38
|
|
1
|
|
11.19
|
|
3
|
Total risk-based capital ratio (3)
|
|
14.58
|
|
14.51
|
|
-
|
|
14.39
|
|
1
|
Net interest margin (4)
|
|
3.91
|
|
3.82
|
|
2
|
|
3.64
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SELECTED NON-GAAP RATIOS (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible common equity ratio (5)
|
|
9.35 %
|
|
9.26 %
|
|
1 %
|
|
8.75 %
|
|
7 %
|
Return on average tangible common equity (6)
|
|
14.25
|
|
12.70
|
|
12
|
|
13.40
|
|
6
|
|
|
(1)
|
With the exception of end-of-period ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances during the respective periods.
|
(2)
|
The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of total revenues. Total revenues is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
|
(3)
|
Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.
|
(4)
|
Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.
|
(5)
|
Tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.
|
(6)
|
Return on average tangible common equity is net income plus amortization of core deposit intangible, net of taxes, divided by average common shareholders' equity less average intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.
|
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|
SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
3/31/2025
|
|
12/31/2024
|
|
3/31/2024
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
Originated
|
|
Acquired
|
|
Total
|
|
Originated
|
|
Acquired
|
|
Total
|
|
Originated
|
|
Acquired
|
|
Total
|
CREDIT QUALITY (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
|
$ 13,090
|
|
$ 5,880
|
|
$ 18,970
|
|
$ 8,991
|
|
$ 4,591
|
|
$ 13,582
|
|
$ 11,232
|
|
$ 4,139
|
|
$ 15,371
|
Accruing loans 90 days or more past
|
|
77
|
|
-
|
|
77
|
|
16
|
|
-
|
|
16
|
|
4,978
|
|
-
|
|
4,978
|
Total nonperforming loans
|
|
13,167
|
|
5,880
|
|
19,047
|
|
9,007
|
|
4,591
|
|
13,598
|
|
16,210
|
|
4,139
|
|
20,349
|
Foreclosed assets and ORE
|
|
2,424
|
|
-
|
|
2,424
|
|
1,963
|
|
47
|
|
2,010
|
|
1,539
|
|
62
|
|
1,601
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
|
$ 15,591
|
|
$ 5,880
|
|
$ 21,471
|
|
$ 10,970
|
|
$ 4,638
|
|
$ 15,608
|
|
$ 17,749
|
|
$ 4,201
|
|
$ 21,950
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.62 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.45 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.65 %
|
Nonperforming loans to total assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.55
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.39
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.61
|
Nonperforming loans to total loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.69
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
It is our policy to cease accruing interest on loans 90 days or more past due, with certain limited exceptions. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans, foreclosed assets and surplus real estate (ORE). Foreclosed assets consist of assets acquired through foreclosure or acceptance of title in-lieu of foreclosure. ORE consists of closed or unused bank buildings.
|
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|
SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION - CONTINUED
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
3/31/2025
|
|
12/31/2024
|
|
3/31/2024
|
|
|
Collectively
|
|
Individually
|
|
Total
|
|
Collectively
|
|
Individually
|
|
Total
|
|
Collectively
|
|
Individually
|
|
Total
|
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
One- to four-family first mortgage
|
|
$ 4,459
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 4,459
|
|
$ 4,430
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 4,430
|
|
$ 3,275
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 3,275
|
Home equity loans and lines
|
|
795
|
|
-
|
|
795
|
|
801
|
|
-
|
|
801
|
|
701
|
|
-
|
|
701
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
13,478
|
|
439
|
|
13,917
|
|
13,321
|
|
200
|
|
13,521
|
|
14,863
|
|
200
|
|
15,063
|
Construction and land
|
|
5,383
|
|
-
|
|
5,383
|
|
5,484
|
|
-
|
|
5,484
|
|
5,287
|
|
-
|
|
5,287
|
Multi-family residential
|
|
1,088
|
|
-
|
|
1,088
|
|
1,090
|
|
-
|
|
1,090
|
|
584
|
|
-
|
|
584
|
Commercial and industrial
|
|
6,413
|
|
326
|
|
6,739
|
|
6,613
|
|
248
|
|
6,861
|
|
5,733
|
|
73
|
|
5,806
|
Consumer
|
|
756
|
|
141
|
|
897
|
|
729
|
|
-
|
|
729
|
|
745
|
|
-
|
|
745
|
Total allowance for loan losses
|
|
$ 32,372
|
|
$ 906
|
|
$ 33,278
|
|
$ 32,468
|
|
$ 448
|
|
$ 32,916
|
|
$ 31,188
|
|
$ 273
|
|
$ 31,461
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unfunded lending commitments(2)
|
|
2,700
|
|
-
|
|
2,700
|
|
2,700
|
|
-
|
|
2,700
|
|
2,594
|
|
-
|
|
2,594
|
Total allowance for credit losses
|
|
$ 35,072
|
|
$ 906
|
|
$ 35,978
|
|
$ 35,168
|
|
$ 448
|
|
$ 35,616
|
|
$ 33,782
|
|
$ 273
|
|
$ 34,055
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for loan losses to
|
|
|
|
|
|
154.99 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
210.89 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
143.33 %
|
Allowance for loan losses to
|
|
|
|
|
|
174.72 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
242.07 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
154.61 %
|
Allowance for loan losses to total
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.21 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.21 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.21 %
|
Allowance for credit losses to total
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.31 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.31 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.30 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year-to-date loan charge-offs
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 226
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 1,285
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 241
|
Year-to-date loan recoveries
|
|
|
|
|
|
194
|
|
|
|
|
|
249
|
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
Year-to-date net loan charge-offs
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ (32)
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ (1,036)
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ (217)
|
Annualized YTD net loan charge-offs
|
|
|
|
|
|
- %
|
|
|
|
|
|
(0.04) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
(0.03) %
|
|
|
(2)
|
The allowance for unfunded lending commitments is recorded within accrued interest payable and other liabilities on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.
SOURCE Home Bancorp, Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment