Cadence Bank Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
(1) Considered a non-GAAP financial measure. A discussion regarding these non-GAAP measures and ratios, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and definitions for non-GAAP ratios, appears in Table 14 "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions" beginning on page 20 of this news release.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as well as the "bespeaks caution" doctrine. These statements are often, but not exclusively, made through the use of words or phrases like "assume," "believe," "budget," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "foresee," "indicate," "may," "might," "outlook," "prospect," "potential," "roadmap," "should," "target," "will," "would," the negative versions of such words, or comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, discussions regarding general economic, interest rate, trade, real estate market, competitive, employment, and credit market conditions, or any of the Company's comments related to topics in its risk disclosures or results of operations as well as the impact of the Company's pending acquisition of FCB Financial Corp. and First Chatham Bank on the Company's financial condition and future net income and earnings per share, and the Company's ability to deploy capital into strategic and growth initiatives. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, the Company's management at the time such statements were made. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond the Company's control and that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements.
Risks, uncertainties and other factors the Company may face include, without limitation: general economic, unemployment, trade, credit market and real estate market conditions, including inflation, and the effect of such conditions on customers, potential customers, assets, investments and liquidity; risks arising from market and consumer reactions to the general banking environment, or to conditions or situations at specific banks; risks arising from media coverage of the banking industry; the risks of changes in interest rates and their effects on the level, cost, and composition of, and competition for, deposits, loan demand and timing of payments, the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest sensitive assets and liabilities; the ability to attract new or retain existing deposits, to retain or grow loans or additional interest and fee income, or to control noninterest expense; the effect of pricing pressures on the Company's net interest margin; the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for possible credit losses, fair value for loans and other real estate owned; changes in real estate values; uncertainties surrounding the impact of the U.S.'s proposed tariffs, including potential negative impact to our loan portfolio and profitability, potential for increases in problem loans, potential re-evaluation of credit marks and interest rates, and lower equity valuation and potential slowdown in capital markets; uncertain duration of trade conflicts; magnitude of the impact that the proposed tariffs may have on our customers' businesses; a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt, actions that the U.S. government may take to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling, or uncertainties surrounding the debt ceiling and the federal budget; uncertainties surrounding the functionality of the federal government; potential delays or other problems in implementing and executing the Company's growth, expansion, acquisition, or divestment strategies, including delays in obtaining regulatory or other necessary approvals, or the failure to realize any anticipated benefits or synergies from any acquisitions, growth, or divestment strategies; the ability to pay dividends on the Company's 5.5% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share; possible downgrades in the Company's credit ratings or outlook which could increase the costs or availability of funding from capital markets; changes in legal, financial, accounting, and/or regulatory requirements (including those related to stock repurchases); the costs and expenses to comply with such changes; the enforcement efforts of federal and state bank regulators; the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding maintaining cybersecurity and the impact of generative artificial intelligence; increased competition in the financial services industry, particularly from regional and national institutions; the impact of a failure in, or breach of, the Company's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom the Company does business, including as a result of cyber-attacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting the Company or the Company's customers. The Company also faces risks from natural disasters or acts of war or terrorism; international or political instability, including the impacts related to or resulting from U.S.'s proposed tariffs and international trade conflicts, Russia's military action in Ukraine, the escalating conflicts in the Middle East, and additional sanctions and export controls, as well as the broader impacts to financial markets and the global macroeconomic and geopolitical environments.
The Company also faces risks from: possible adverse rulings, judgments, settlements or other outcomes of pending, ongoing and future litigation, as well as governmental, administrative and investigatory matters; the impairment of the Company's goodwill or other intangible assets; losses of key employees and personnel; the diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; and the Company's success in executing its business plans and strategies, and managing the risks involved in all of the foregoing.
The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with those factors that are set forth from time to time in the Company's periodic and current reports filed with its primary federal regulator, including those factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, particularly those under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading "Part II-Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K.
Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this news release, if one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by this section.
Table 1
Selected Financial Data
Quarter Ended
|
(In thousands)
|
Mar 2025
|
Dec 2024
|
Sep 2024
|
Jun 2024
|
Mar 2024
|
Earnings Summary:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest revenue
|
$ 599,257
|
$ 620,321
|
$ 647,713
|
$ 642,210
|
$ 637,113
|
Interest expense
|
236,105
|
255,790
|
286,255
|
285,892
|
283,205
|
Net interest revenue
|
363,152
|
364,531
|
361,458
|
356,318
|
353,908
|
Provision for credit losses
|
20,000
|
15,000
|
12,000
|
22,000
|
22,000
|
Net interest revenue, after provision for credit losses
|
343,152
|
349,531
|
349,458
|
334,318
|
331,908
|
Noninterest revenue
|
85,387
|
86,165
|
85,901
|
100,658
|
83,786
|
Noninterest expense
|
259,349
|
266,186
|
259,438
|
256,697
|
263,207
|
Income before income taxes
|
169,190
|
169,510
|
175,921
|
178,279
|
152,487
|
Income tax expense
|
35,968
|
36,795
|
39,482
|
40,807
|
35,509
|
Net income
|
133,222
|
132,715
|
136,439
|
137,472
|
116,978
|
Less: Preferred dividends
|
2,372
|
2,372
|
2,372
|
2,372
|
2,372
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$ 130,850
|
$ 130,343
|
$ 134,067
|
$ 135,100
|
$ 114,606
|
|
|
|
|
Balance Sheet - Period End Balances
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$ 47,743,294
|
$ 47,019,190
|
$ 49,204,933
|
$ 47,984,078
|
$ 48,313,863
|
Total earning assets
|
43,172,997
|
42,386,627
|
44,834,897
|
43,525,688
|
43,968,692
|
Available for sale securities
|
7,912,159
|
7,293,988
|
7,841,685
|
7,921,422
|
8,306,589
|
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
|
34,051,610
|
33,741,755
|
33,303,972
|
33,312,773
|
32,882,616
|
Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
|
457,791
|
460,793
|
460,859
|
470,022
|
472,575
|
Net book value of acquired loans
|
4,365,789
|
4,783,206
|
5,521,000
|
5,543,419
|
6,011,007
|
Unamortized net discount on acquired loans
|
13,060
|
15,611
|
17,988
|
20,874
|
23,715
|
Total deposits
|
40,335,728
|
40,496,201
|
38,844,360
|
37,858,659
|
38,120,226
|
Total deposits and repurchase agreements
|
40,355,399
|
40,519,817
|
38,861,324
|
37,913,693
|
38,214,616
|
Other short-term borrowings
|
235,000
|
-
|
3,500,000
|
3,500,000
|
3,500,000
|
Subordinated and long-term borrowings
|
560,690
|
10,706
|
225,823
|
269,353
|
430,123
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
5,718,541
|
5,569,683
|
5,572,863
|
5,287,758
|
5,189,932
|
Total shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI (1)
|
6,339,744
|
6,264,178
|
6,163,205
|
6,070,220
|
5,981,265
|
Common shareholders' equity
|
5,551,548
|
5,402,690
|
5,405,870
|
5,120,765
|
5,022,939
|
Common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI (1)
|
$ 6,172,751
|
$ 6,097,185
|
$ 5,996,212
|
$ 5,903,227
|
$ 5,814,272
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance Sheet - Average Balances
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$ 47,135,431
|
$ 47,263,538
|
$ 47,803,977
|
$ 48,192,719
|
$ 48,642,540
|
Total earning assets
|
42,637,002
|
42,920,125
|
43,540,045
|
43,851,822
|
44,226,077
|
Available for sale securities
|
7,302,172
|
7,636,683
|
7,915,636
|
8,033,552
|
8,269,708
|
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
|
33,944,416
|
33,461,931
|
33,279,819
|
32,945,526
|
32,737,574
|
Total deposits
|
40,353,292
|
39,743,224
|
37,634,453
|
38,100,087
|
38,421,272
|
Total deposits and repurchase agreements
|
40,376,248
|
39,761,277
|
37,666,828
|
38,165,908
|
38,630,620
|
Other short-term borrowings
|
108,389
|
905,815
|
3,512,218
|
3,500,000
|
3,500,000
|
Subordinated and long-term borrowings
|
129,030
|
123,442
|
265,790
|
404,231
|
434,579
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
5,651,592
|
5,589,361
|
5,420,826
|
5,207,254
|
5,194,048
|
Common shareholders' equity
|
$ 5,484,599
|
$ 5,422,368
|
$ 5,253,833
|
$ 5,040,261
|
$ 5,027,055
|
|
|
|
|
Nonperforming Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonperforming loans and leases (NPL) (2) (3)
|
235,952
|
264,692
|
272,954
|
216,746
|
241,007
|
Other real estate owned and other assets
|
8,452
|
5,754
|
5,354
|
4,793
|
5,280
|
Nonperforming assets (NPA)
|
$ 244,404
|
$ 270,446
|
$ 278,308
|
$ 221,539
|
$ 246,287
|
(1)
|
(1) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 20 - 23.
|
(2)
|
At March 31, 2025, $84.3 million of NPL is covered by government guarantees from the SBA, FHA, VA or USDA. Refer to Table 7 on page 13 for related information.
|
(3)
|
At June 30, 2024, NPL does not include nonperforming loans held for sale of $2.7 million.
|
Table 2
Selected Financial Ratios
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
Mar 2025
|
Dec 2024
|
Sep 2024
|
Jun 2024
|
Mar 2024
|
Financial Ratios and Other Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets (2)
|
1.15 %
|
1.12 %
|
1.14 %
|
1.15 %
|
0.97 %
|
Adjusted return on average assets (1)(2)
|
1.15
|
1.11
|
1.15
|
1.09
|
0.97
|
Return on average common shareholders' equity (2)
|
9.68
|
9.56
|
10.15
|
10.78
|
9.17
|
Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity (1)(2)
|
9.72
|
9.53
|
10.27
|
10.21
|
9.15
|
Return on average tangible common equity (1)(2)
|
13.15
|
13.06
|
14.04
|
15.18
|
12.94
|
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (1)(2)
|
13.20
|
13.02
|
14.21
|
14.37
|
12.92
|
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (1)(2)
|
1.63
|
1.55
|
1.56
|
1.67
|
1.44
|
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (1)(2)
|
1.63
|
1.55
|
1.58
|
1.59
|
1.44
|
Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent
|
3.46
|
3.38
|
3.31
|
3.27
|
3.22
|
Net interest rate spread-fully taxable equivalent
|
2.74
|
2.59
|
2.45
|
2.45
|
2.40
|
Efficiency ratio fully tax equivalent (1)
|
57.74
|
58.98
|
57.90
|
56.09
|
60.05
|
Adjusted efficiency ratio fully tax equivalent (1)
|
57.58
|
59.09
|
57.73
|
56.73
|
60.12
|
Loan/deposit ratio
|
84.42 %
|
83.32 %
|
85.74 %
|
87.99 %
|
86.26 %
|
Full time equivalent employees
|
5,356
|
5,335
|
5,327
|
5,290
|
5,322
|
|
|
|
|
Credit Quality Ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (2)
|
0.27 %
|
0.17 %
|
0.26 %
|
0.28 %
|
0.24 %
|
Provision for credit losses to average loans and leases (2)
|
0.24
|
0.18
|
0.14
|
0.27
|
0.27
|
ACL to loans and leases, net
|
1.34
|
1.37
|
1.38
|
1.41
|
1.44
|
ACL to NPL
|
194.02
|
174.09
|
168.84
|
216.85
|
196.08
|
NPL to loans and leases, net
|
0.69
|
0.78
|
0.82
|
0.65
|
0.73
|
NPA to total assets
|
0.51
|
0.58
|
0.57
|
0.46
|
0.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity Ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders' equity to total assets
|
11.98 %
|
11.85 %
|
11.33 %
|
11.02 %
|
10.74 %
|
Total common shareholders' equity to total assets
|
11.63
|
11.49
|
10.99
|
10.67
|
10.40
|
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)
|
8.87
|
8.67
|
8.28
|
7.87
|
7.60
|
Tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible
|
10.07
|
10.04
|
9.40
|
9.40
|
9.13
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital Adequacy (3):
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Equity Tier 1 capital
|
12.4 %
|
12.4 %
|
12.3 %
|
11.9 %
|
11.7 %
|
Tier 1 capital
|
12.9
|
12.8
|
12.7
|
12.3
|
12.2
|
Total capital
|
14.1
|
14.0
|
14.5
|
14.2
|
14.5
|
Tier 1 leverage capital
|
10.6
|
10.4
|
10.1
|
9.7
|
9.5
|
|
(1)
|
Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 20 - 23.
|
(2)
|
Annualized.
|
(3)
|
Current quarter regulatory capital ratios are estimated.
|
Table 3
Selected Financial Information
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
Mar 2025
|
Dec 2024
|
Sep 2024
|
Jun 2024
|
Mar 2024
|
Common Share Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$ 0.70
|
$ 0.70
|
$ 0.72
|
$ 0.73
|
$ 0.62
|
Adjusted earnings per share (1)
|
0.71
|
0.70
|
0.73
|
0.69
|
0.62
|
Cash dividends per share
|
0.275
|
0.250
|
0.250
|
0.250
|
0.250
|
Book value per share
|
30.16
|
29.44
|
29.65
|
28.07
|
27.50
|
Tangible book value per share (1)
|
22.30
|
21.54
|
21.68
|
20.08
|
19.48
|
Market value per share (last)
|
30.36
|
34.45
|
31.85
|
28.28
|
29.00
|
Market value per share (high)
|
36.53
|
40.20
|
34.13
|
29.95
|
30.03
|
Market value per share (low)
|
28.90
|
30.21
|
27.46
|
26.16
|
24.99
|
Market value per share (average)
|
33.13
|
35.17
|
30.96
|
28.14
|
27.80
|
Dividend payout ratio
|
39.29 %
|
35.71 %
|
34.72 %
|
34.25 %
|
40.48 %
|
Adjusted dividend payout ratio (1)
|
38.73 %
|
35.71 %
|
34.25 %
|
36.23 %
|
40.32 %
|
Total shares outstanding
|
184,046,420
|
183,527,575
|
182,315,142
|
182,430,427
|
182,681,325
|
Average shares outstanding - diluted
|
186,121,979
|
186,038,243
|
185,496,110
|
185,260,963
|
185,574,130
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yield/Rate:
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Taxable equivalent basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans, loans held for sale, and leases
|
6.33 %
|
6.42 %
|
6.64 %
|
6.59 %
|
6.50 %
|
Loans, loans held for sale, and leases excluding net accretion
|
6.30
|
6.40
|
6.61
|
6.56
|
6.46
|
Available for sale securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable
|
2.99
|
3.03
|
3.03
|
3.18
|
3.11
|
Tax-exempt
|
4.04
|
3.93
|
3.97
|
4.12
|
4.25
|
Other investments
|
4.42
|
4.77
|
5.37
|
5.45
|
5.48
|
Total interest earning assets and revenue
|
5.71
|
5.76
|
5.92
|
5.90
|
5.80
|
Deposits
|
2.35
|
2.44
|
2.55
|
2.53
|
2.45
|
Interest bearing demand and money market
|
2.69
|
2.87
|
3.13
|
3.13
|
3.11
|
Savings
|
0.57
|
0.57
|
0.57
|
0.57
|
0.57
|
Time
|
4.10
|
4.28
|
4.50
|
4.53
|
4.42
|
Total interest bearing deposits
|
2.96
|
3.12
|
3.30
|
3.28
|
3.21
|
Fed funds purchased, securities sold under agreement to
|
4.45
|
4.58
|
5.10
|
4.47
|
4.86
|
Short-term FHLB borrowings
|
4.43
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Short-term BTFP borrowings
|
-
|
4.77
|
4.77
|
4.77
|
4.84
|
Total interest bearing deposits and short-term borrowings
|
2.96
|
3.16
|
3.46
|
3.44
|
3.39
|
Subordinated and long-term borrowings
|
4.05
|
4.14
|
4.30
|
4.41
|
4.35
|
Total interest bearing liabilities
|
2.97
|
3.17
|
3.47
|
3.45
|
3.40
|
Interest bearing liabilities to interest earning assets
|
75.70 %
|
74.82 %
|
75.40 %
|
75.97 %
|
75.73 %
|
Net interest income tax equivalent adjustment (in thousands)
|
$ 630
|
$ 648
|
$ 694
|
$ 644
|
$ 636
|
|
(1)
|
Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 20 - 23.
|
Table 4
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
As of
|
(In thousands)
|
Mar 2025
|
Dec 2024
|
Sep 2024
|
Jun 2024
|
Mar 2024
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 578,513
|
$ 624,884
|
$ 504,827
|
$ 516,715
|
$ 427,543
|
Interest bearing deposits with other banks and Federal funds sold
|
988,787
|
1,106,692
|
3,483,299
|
2,093,820
|
2,609,931
|
Available for sale securities, at fair value
|
7,912,159
|
7,293,988
|
7,841,685
|
7,921,422
|
8,306,589
|
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
|
34,051,610
|
33,741,755
|
33,303,972
|
33,312,773
|
32,882,616
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
457,791
|
460,793
|
460,859
|
470,022
|
472,575
|
Net loans and leases
|
33,593,819
|
33,280,962
|
32,843,113
|
32,842,751
|
32,410,041
|
Loans held for sale, at fair value
|
220,441
|
244,192
|
205,941
|
197,673
|
169,556
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
780,963
|
783,456
|
797,556
|
808,705
|
822,666
|
Goodwill
|
1,366,923
|
1,366,923
|
1,366,923
|
1,366,923
|
1,367,785
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
79,522
|
83,190
|
87,094
|
91,027
|
96,126
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
654,964
|
651,838
|
652,057
|
648,970
|
645,167
|
Other assets
|
1,567,203
|
1,583,065
|
1,422,438
|
1,496,072
|
1,458,459
|
Total Assets
|
$ 47,743,294
|
$ 47,019,190
|
$ 49,204,933
|
$ 47,984,078
|
$ 48,313,863
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand: Noninterest bearing
|
$ 8,558,412
|
$ 8,591,805
|
$ 9,242,693
|
$ 8,586,265
|
$ 8,820,468
|
Interest bearing
|
19,221,356
|
19,345,114
|
18,125,553
|
18,514,015
|
18,945,982
|
Savings
|
2,626,901
|
2,588,406
|
2,560,803
|
2,613,950
|
2,694,777
|
Time deposits
|
9,929,059
|
9,970,876
|
8,915,311
|
8,144,429
|
7,658,999
|
Total deposits
|
40,335,728
|
40,496,201
|
38,844,360
|
37,858,659
|
38,120,226
|
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
|
19,671
|
23,616
|
16,964
|
55,034
|
94,390
|
Other short-term borrowings
|
235,000
|
-
|
3,500,000
|
3,500,000
|
3,500,000
|
Subordinated and long-term borrowings
|
560,690
|
10,706
|
225,823
|
269,353
|
430,123
|
Other liabilities
|
873,664
|
918,984
|
1,044,923
|
1,013,274
|
979,192
|
Total Liabilities
|
42,024,753
|
41,449,507
|
43,632,070
|
42,696,320
|
43,123,931
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock
|
166,993
|
166,993
|
166,993
|
166,993
|
166,993
|
Common stock
|
460,116
|
458,819
|
455,788
|
456,076
|
456,703
|
Capital surplus
|
2,736,799
|
2,742,913
|
2,729,440
|
2,724,656
|
2,724,587
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(621,203)
|
(694,495)
|
(590,342)
|
(782,462)
|
(791,333)
|
Retained earnings
|
2,975,836
|
2,895,453
|
2,810,984
|
2,722,495
|
2,632,982
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
5,718,541
|
5,569,683
|
5,572,863
|
5,287,758
|
5,189,932
|
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 47,743,294
|
$ 47,019,190
|
$ 49,204,933
|
$ 47,984,078
|
$ 48,313,863
|
Table 5
Consolidated Quarterly Average Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
|
|
(In thousands)
|
Mar 2025
|
Dec 2024
|
Sep 2024
|
Jun 2024
|
Mar 2024
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 560,581
|
$ 490,161
|
$ 435,569
|
$ 456,938
|
$ 557,009
|
Interest bearing deposits with other banks and Federal funds sold
|
1,275,153
|
1,698,300
|
2,210,277
|
2,758,385
|
3,146,439
|
Available for sale securities, at fair value
|
7,302,172
|
7,636,683
|
7,915,636
|
8,033,552
|
8,269,708
|
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
|
33,944,416
|
33,461,931
|
33,279,819
|
32,945,526
|
32,737,574
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
465,332
|
465,971
|
469,919
|
475,181
|
473,849
|
Net loans and leases
|
33,479,084
|
32,995,960
|
32,809,900
|
32,470,345
|
32,263,725
|
Loans held for sale, at fair value
|
115,261
|
123,211
|
134,313
|
114,359
|
72,356
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
785,194
|
796,394
|
807,353
|
815,920
|
808,473
|
Goodwill
|
1,366,923
|
1,366,923
|
1,366,923
|
1,367,358
|
1,367,785
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
81,527
|
85,323
|
89,262
|
93,743
|
98,350
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
652,689
|
651,166
|
650,307
|
646,124
|
643,189
|
Other assets
|
1,516,847
|
1,419,417
|
1,384,437
|
1,435,995
|
1,415,506
|
Total Assets
|
$ 47,135,431
|
$ 47,263,538
|
$ 47,803,977
|
$ 48,192,719
|
$ 48,642,540
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand: Noninterest bearing
|
$ 8,339,414
|
$ 8,676,765
|
$ 8,616,534
|
$ 8,757,029
|
$ 9,072,619
|
Interest bearing
|
19,428,376
|
18,845,689
|
18,043,686
|
18,770,093
|
19,303,845
|
Savings
|
2,607,366
|
2,573,961
|
2,584,761
|
2,652,019
|
2,696,452
|
Time deposits
|
9,978,136
|
9,646,809
|
8,389,472
|
7,920,946
|
7,348,356
|
Total deposits
|
40,353,292
|
39,743,224
|
37,634,453
|
38,100,087
|
38,421,272
|
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
|
22,956
|
18,053
|
32,375
|
65,821
|
209,348
|
Other short-term borrowings
|
108,389
|
905,815
|
3,512,218
|
3,500,000
|
3,500,000
|
Subordinated and long-term borrowings
|
129,030
|
123,442
|
265,790
|
404,231
|
434,579
|
Other liabilities
|
870,172
|
883,643
|
938,315
|
915,326
|
883,293
|
Total Liabilities
|
41,483,839
|
41,674,177
|
42,383,151
|
42,985,465
|
43,448,492
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock
|
166,993
|
166,993
|
166,993
|
166,993
|
166,993
|
Common stock
|
458,830
|
457,798
|
455,954
|
456,618
|
456,437
|
Capital surplus
|
2,744,442
|
2,735,323
|
2,725,581
|
2,724,838
|
2,733,902
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(663,883)
|
(634,307)
|
(703,619)
|
(838,710)
|
(777,940)
|
Retained earnings
|
2,945,210
|
2,863,554
|
2,775,917
|
2,697,515
|
2,614,656
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
5,651,592
|
5,589,361
|
5,420,826
|
5,207,254
|
5,194,048
|
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 47,135,431
|
$ 47,263,538
|
$ 47,803,977
|
$ 48,192,719
|
$ 48,642,540
|
Table 6
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
Mar 2025
|
Dec 2024
|
Sep 2024
|
Jun 2024
|
Mar 2024
|
INTEREST REVENUE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans and leases
|
$ 530,050
|
$ 540,147
|
$ 555,862
|
$ 539,685
|
$ 528,940
|
Available for sale securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable
|
53,232
|
57,476
|
59,732
|
62,852
|
63,405
|
Tax-exempt
|
629
|
635
|
638
|
638
|
687
|
Loans held for sale
|
1,449
|
1,694
|
1,630
|
1,652
|
1,184
|
Short-term investments
|
13,897
|
20,369
|
29,851
|
37,383
|
42,897
|
Total interest revenue
|
599,257
|
620,321
|
647,713
|
642,210
|
637,113
|
INTEREST EXPENSE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest bearing demand deposits and money market accounts
|
128,831
|
135,965
|
142,179
|
146,279
|
149,403
|
Savings
|
3,644
|
3,684
|
3,695
|
3,743
|
3,801
|
Time deposits
|
100,900
|
103,785
|
94,944
|
89,173
|
80,670
|
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase
|
1,124
|
293
|
561
|
724
|
2,523
|
Short-term borrowings
|
317
|
10,779
|
42,003
|
41,544
|
42,109
|
Subordinated and long-term borrowings
|
1,289
|
1,284
|
2,873
|
4,429
|
4,699
|
Total interest expense
|
236,105
|
255,790
|
286,255
|
285,892
|
283,205
|
Net interest revenue
|
363,152
|
364,531
|
361,458
|
356,318
|
353,908
|
Provision for credit losses
|
20,000
|
15,000
|
12,000
|
22,000
|
22,000
|
Net interest revenue, after provision for credit losses
|
343,152
|
349,531
|
349,458
|
334,318
|
331,908
|
|
|
|
|
|
NONINTEREST REVENUE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wealth management
|
23,279
|
23,973
|
24,110
|
24,006
|
22,833
|
Deposit service charges
|
17,736
|
18,694
|
18,814
|
17,652
|
18,338
|
Credit card, debit card and merchant fees
|
11,989
|
12,664
|
12,649
|
12,770
|
12,162
|
Mortgage banking
|
6,638
|
3,554
|
1,133
|
6,173
|
6,443
|
Security losses
|
(9)
|
(3)
|
(2,947)
|
(4)
|
(9)
|
Other noninterest income
|
25,754
|
27,283
|
32,142
|
40,061
|
24,019
|
Total noninterest revenue
|
85,387
|
86,165
|
85,901
|
100,658
|
83,786
|
|
|
|
|
|
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
152,972
|
152,381
|
152,237
|
148,038
|
156,650
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
28,477
|
27,275
|
28,894
|
29,367
|
28,640
|
Data processing and software
|
27,132
|
33,226
|
29,164
|
29,467
|
30,028
|
Deposit insurance assessments
|
8,643
|
8,284
|
7,481
|
15,741
|
8,414
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
3,668
|
3,904
|
3,933
|
3,999
|
4,066
|
Merger expense
|
315
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Other noninterest expense
|
38,142
|
41,116
|
37,729
|
30,085
|
35,409
|
Total noninterest expense
|
259,349
|
266,186
|
259,438
|
256,697
|
263,207
|
Income before income taxes
|
169,190
|
169,510
|
175,921
|
178,279
|
152,487
|
Income tax expense
|
35,968
|
36,795
|
39,482
|
40,807
|
35,509
|
Net income
|
133,222
|
132,715
|
136,439
|
137,472
|
116,978
|
Less: Preferred dividends
|
2,372
|
2,372
|
2,372
|
2,372
|
2,372
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$ 130,850
|
$ 130,343
|
$ 134,067
|
$ 135,100
|
$ 114,606
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
$ 0.70
|
$ 0.70
|
$ 0.72
|
$ 0.73
|
$ 0.62
|
Table 7
Selected Loan and Lease Portfolio Data
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
(In thousands)
|
Mar 2025
|
Dec 2024
|
Sep 2024
|
Jun 2024
|
Mar 2024
|
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-real estate
|
$ 8,688,653
|
$ 8,670,529
|
$ 8,692,639
|
$ 9,136,929
|
$ 9,121,457
|
Owner occupied
|
4,667,477
|
4,665,015
|
4,557,723
|
4,475,647
|
4,442,357
|
Total commercial and industrial
|
13,356,130
|
13,335,544
|
13,250,362
|
13,612,576
|
13,563,814
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
|
|
|
|
Construction, acquisition and development
|
3,723,408
|
3,909,184
|
3,931,821
|
3,892,527
|
3,864,351
|
Income producing
|
6,268,456
|
6,015,773
|
5,978,695
|
5,851,340
|
5,783,943
|
Total commercial real estate
|
9,991,864
|
9,924,957
|
9,910,516
|
9,743,867
|
9,648,294
|
Consumer
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential mortgages
|
10,498,320
|
10,267,883
|
9,933,222
|
9,740,713
|
9,447,675
|
Other consumer
|
205,296
|
213,371
|
209,872
|
215,617
|
222,833
|
Total consumer
|
10,703,616
|
10,481,254
|
10,143,094
|
9,956,330
|
9,670,508
|
Total loans and leases, net of unearned income
|
$ 34,051,610
|
$ 33,741,755
|
$ 33,303,972
|
$ 33,312,773
|
$ 32,882,616
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonperforming Loans and Leases
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-real estate
|
$ 118,078
|
$ 145,115
|
$ 148,267
|
$ 121,171
|
$ 149,683
|
Owner occupied
|
18,988
|
16,904
|
15,127
|
13,700
|
5,962
|
Total commercial and industrial
|
137,066
|
162,019
|
163,394
|
134,871
|
155,645
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
|
|
|
|
Construction, acquisition and development
|
8,768
|
8,600
|
2,034
|
4,923
|
3,787
|
Income producing
|
8,021
|
18,542
|
25,112
|
15,002
|
19,428
|
Total commercial real estate
|
16,789
|
27,142
|
27,146
|
19,925
|
23,215
|
Consumer
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential mortgages
|
81,803
|
75,287
|
82,191
|
61,677
|
61,886
|
Other consumer
|
294
|
244
|
223
|
273
|
261
|
Total consumer
|
82,097
|
75,531
|
82,414
|
61,950
|
62,147
|
Total nonperforming loans and leases (1)
|
$ 235,952
|
$ 264,692
|
$ 272,954
|
$ 216,746
|
$ 241,007
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
|
8,452
|
5,754
|
5,354
|
4,793
|
5,280
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$ 244,404
|
$ 270,446
|
$ 278,308
|
$ 221,539
|
$ 246,287
|
|
|
|
|
|
Government guaranteed portion of nonaccrual loans and
|
$ 84,339
|
$ 89,906
|
$ 81,632
|
$ 71,418
|
$ 59,897
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans and leases 90+ days past due, still accruing
|
$ 8,832
|
$ 13,126
|
$ 11,757
|
$ 6,150
|
$ 30,048
|
|
|
(1)
|
At June 30, 2024, NPL does not include nonperforming loans held for sale of $2.7 million.
|
Table 8
Allowance for Credit Losses
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Mar 2025
|
Dec 2024
|
Sep 2024
|
Jun 2024
|
Mar 2024
|
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance, beginning of period
|
$ 460,793
|
$ 460,859
|
$ 470,022
|
$ 472,575
|
$ 468,034
|
Charge-offs:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
(21,284)
|
(15,116)
|
(21,620)
|
(23,340)
|
(16,997)
|
Commercial real estate
|
(1,382)
|
(167)
|
(222)
|
(649)
|
(2,244)
|
Consumer
|
(3,062)
|
(2,679)
|
(2,681)
|
(2,294)
|
(2,395)
|
Total loans charged-off
|
(25,728)
|
(17,962)
|
(24,523)
|
(26,283)
|
(21,636)
|
Recoveries:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
1,822
|
2,613
|
1,647
|
2,943
|
1,312
|
Commercial real estate
|
83
|
549
|
65
|
101
|
150
|
Consumer
|
821
|
734
|
648
|
686
|
715
|
Total recoveries
|
2,726
|
3,896
|
2,360
|
3,730
|
2,177
|
Net charge-offs
|
(23,002)
|
(14,066)
|
(22,163)
|
(22,553)
|
(19,459)
|
Provision for credit losses related to loans and leases
|
20,000
|
14,000
|
13,000
|
20,000
|
24,000
|
Balance, end of period
|
$ 457,791
|
$ 460,793
|
$ 460,859
|
$ 470,022
|
$ 472,575
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average loans and leases, net of unearned income, for period
|
$ 33,944,416
|
$ 33,461,931
|
$ 33,279,819
|
$ 32,945,526
|
$ 32,737,574
|
Ratio: Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (2)
|
0.27 %
|
0.17 %
|
0.26 %
|
0.28 %
|
0.24 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
RESERVE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance, beginning of period
|
$ 8,551
|
$ 7,551
|
$ 8,551
|
$ 6,551
|
$ 8,551
|
Provision (reversal) for credit losses for unfunded commitments
|
-
|
1,000
|
(1,000)
|
2,000
|
(2,000)
|
Balance, end of period
|
$ 8,551
|
$ 8,551
|
$ 7,551
|
$ 8,551
|
$ 6,551
|
|
(1)
|
The Reserve for Unfunded Commitments is classified in other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheets.
|
(2)
|
Annualized.
|
Table 9
Loan and Lease Portfolio by Grades
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
(In thousands)
|
Pass
|
Special
|
Substandard
|
Doubtful
|
Impaired
|
Purchased
|
Total
|
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-real estate
|
$ 8,234,513
|
$ 108,903
|
$ 317,012
|
$ 8,556
|
$ 16,227
|
$ 3,442
|
$ 8,688,653
|
Owner occupied
|
4,617,617
|
-
|
38,174
|
-
|
10,592
|
1,094
|
4,667,477
|
Total commercial and industrial
|
12,852,130
|
108,903
|
355,186
|
8,556
|
26,819
|
4,536
|
13,356,130
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Construction, acquisition and development
|
3,710,504
|
-
|
7,031
|
-
|
5,873
|
-
|
3,723,408
|
Income producing
|
6,078,353
|
39,412
|
144,159
|
-
|
6,532
|
-
|
6,268,456
|
Total commercial real estate
|
9,788,857
|
39,412
|
151,190
|
-
|
12,405
|
-
|
9,991,864
|
Consumer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential mortgages
|
10,392,396
|
-
|
99,305
|
-
|
5,208
|
1,411
|
10,498,320
|
Other consumer
|
204,701
|
-
|
595
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
205,296
|
Total consumer
|
10,597,097
|
-
|
99,900
|
-
|
5,208
|
1,411
|
10,703,616
|
Total loans and leases, net of unearned income
|
$ 33,238,084
|
$ 148,315
|
$ 606,276
|
$ 8,556
|
$ 44,432
|
$ 5,947
|
$ 34,051,610
|
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
(In thousands)
|
Pass
|
Special
|
Substandard
|
Doubtful
|
Impaired
|
Purchased
|
Total
|
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-real estate
|
$ 8,208,176
|
$ 106,996
|
$ 311,096
|
$ 8,743
|
$ 31,996
|
$ 3,522
|
$ 8,670,529
|
Owner occupied
|
4,610,775
|
815
|
41,363
|
-
|
10,968
|
1,094
|
4,665,015
|
Total commercial and industrial
|
12,818,951
|
107,811
|
352,459
|
8,743
|
42,964
|
4,616
|
13,335,544
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Construction, acquisition and development
|
3,896,856
|
-
|
12,262
|
-
|
66
|
-
|
3,909,184
|
Income producing
|
5,850,702
|
5,094
|
144,084
|
-
|
15,893
|
-
|
6,015,773
|
Total commercial real estate
|
9,747,558
|
5,094
|
156,346
|
-
|
15,959
|
-
|
9,924,957
|
Consumer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential mortgages
|
10,167,830
|
891
|
89,597
|
-
|
8,154
|
1,411
|
10,267,883
|
Other consumer
|
212,865
|
-
|
506
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
213,371
|
Total consumer
|
10,380,695
|
891
|
90,103
|
-
|
8,154
|
1,411
|
10,481,254
|
Total loans and leases, net of unearned income
|
$ 32,947,204
|
$ 113,796
|
$ 598,908
|
$ 8,743
|
$ 67,077
|
$ 6,027
|
$ 33,741,755
|
Table 10
Geographical Loan and Lease Information
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Alabama
|
Arkansas
|
Florida
|
Georgia
|
Louisiana
|
Mississippi
|
Missouri
|
Tennessee
|
Texas
|
Other
|
Total
|
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-real estate
|
$ 424,598
|
$ 157,460
|
$ 576,477
|
$ 464,611
|
$ 375,154
|
$ 534,964
|
$ 65,370
|
$ 338,916
|
$ 3,467,605
|
$ 2,283,498
|
$ 8,688,653
|
Owner occupied
|
338,752
|
244,335
|
306,890
|
429,592
|
294,980
|
590,076
|
99,197
|
159,241
|
1,766,119
|
438,295
|
4,667,477
|
Total commercial and industrial
|
763,350
|
401,795
|
883,367
|
894,203
|
670,134
|
1,125,040
|
164,567
|
498,157
|
5,233,724
|
2,721,793
|
13,356,130
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Construction, acquisition and development
|
220,664
|
79,437
|
371,396
|
443,876
|
48,561
|
166,644
|
36,117
|
184,595
|
1,714,761
|
457,357
|
3,723,408
|
Income producing
|
434,990
|
258,337
|
544,896
|
783,768
|
226,924
|
423,200
|
215,550
|
315,125
|
2,323,475
|
742,191
|
6,268,456
|
Total commercial real estate
|
655,654
|
337,774
|
916,292
|
1,227,644
|
275,485
|
589,844
|
251,667
|
499,720
|
4,038,236
|
1,199,548
|
9,991,864
|
Consumer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential mortgages
|
1,309,478
|
430,005
|
719,379
|
455,027
|
484,751
|
1,221,895
|
226,051
|
821,297
|
4,571,649
|
258,788
|
10,498,320
|
Other consumer
|
25,579
|
17,844
|
4,776
|
7,982
|
10,486
|
83,368
|
1,246
|
15,557
|
33,872
|
4,586
|
205,296
|
Total consumer
|
1,335,057
|
447,849
|
724,155
|
463,009
|
495,237
|
1,305,263
|
227,297
|
836,854
|
4,605,521
|
263,374
|
10,703,616
|
Total loans and leases, net of unearned income
|
$2,754,061
|
$ 1,187,418
|
$ 2,523,814
|
$ 2,584,856
|
$ 1,440,856
|
$ 3,020,147
|
$ 643,531
|
$ 1,834,731
|
$ 13,877,481
|
$ 4,184,715
|
$34,051,610
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loan growth (decline), excluding loans acquired
|
$ 7,495
|
$ (4,034)
|
$ 53,042
|
$ 124,182
|
$ 17,883
|
$ (35,469)
|
$ 9,399
|
$ (36,957)
|
$ 262,192
|
$ (87,878)
|
$ 309,855
|
Loan growth (decline), excluding loans acquired
|
1.11 %
|
(1.37) %
|
8.71 %
|
20.47 %
|
5.10 %
|
(4.71) %
|
6.01 %
|
(8.01) %
|
7.81 %
|
(8.34) %
|
3.72 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Alabama
|
Arkansas
|
Florida
|
Georgia
|
Louisiana
|
Mississippi
|
Missouri
|
Tennessee
|
Texas
|
Other
|
Total
|
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-real estate
|
$ 413,359
|
$ 169,534
|
$ 532,224
|
$ 446,812
|
$ 371,543
|
$ 536,651
|
$ 64,846
|
$ 399,346
|
$ 3,478,755
|
$ 2,257,459
|
$ 8,670,529
|
Owner occupied
|
337,580
|
253,538
|
308,545
|
400,342
|
298,787
|
624,950
|
107,443
|
159,058
|
1,708,113
|
466,659
|
4,665,015
|
Total commercial and industrial
|
750,939
|
423,072
|
840,769
|
847,154
|
670,330
|
1,161,601
|
172,289
|
558,404
|
5,186,868
|
2,724,118
|
13,335,544
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Construction, acquisition and development
|
230,810
|
65,358
|
438,173
|
543,249
|
36,194
|
169,336
|
45,690
|
180,566
|
1,656,715
|
543,093
|
3,909,184
|
Income producing
|
437,146
|
259,767
|
477,493
|
613,337
|
226,849
|
424,078
|
204,119
|
319,560
|
2,298,344
|
755,080
|
6,015,773
|
Total commercial real estate
|
667,956
|
325,125
|
915,666
|
1,156,586
|
263,043
|
593,414
|
249,809
|
500,126
|
3,955,059
|
1,298,173
|
9,924,957
|
Consumer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential mortgages
|
1,300,485
|
425,602
|
709,335
|
449,117
|
478,947
|
1,214,542
|
210,712
|
796,490
|
4,436,803
|
245,850
|
10,267,883
|
Other consumer
|
27,186
|
17,653
|
5,002
|
7,817
|
10,653
|
86,059
|
1,322
|
16,668
|
36,559
|
4,452
|
213,371
|
Total consumer
|
1,327,671
|
443,255
|
714,337
|
456,934
|
489,600
|
1,300,601
|
212,034
|
813,158
|
4,473,362
|
250,302
|
10,481,254
|
Total loans and leases, net of unearned income
|
$ 2,746,566
|
$ 1,191,452
|
$ 2,470,772
|
$ 2,460,674
|
$ 1,422,973
|
$ 3,055,616
|
$ 634,132
|
$ 1,871,688
|
$ 13,615,289
|
$ 4,272,593
|
$ 33,741,755
|
Table 11
Noninterest Revenue and Expense
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
(In thousands)
|
Mar 2025
|
Dec 2024
|
Sep 2024
|
Jun 2024
|
Mar 2024
|
NONINTEREST REVENUE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trust and asset management income
|
$ 11,823
|
$ 12,485
|
$ 12,055
|
$ 12,645
|
$ 11,322
|
Investment advisory fees
|
8,454
|
8,502
|
8,641
|
8,180
|
8,336
|
Brokerage and annuity fees
|
3,002
|
2,986
|
3,414
|
3,181
|
3,175
|
Deposit service charges
|
17,736
|
18,694
|
18,814
|
17,652
|
18,338
|
Credit card, debit card and merchant fees
|
11,989
|
12,664
|
12,649
|
12,770
|
12,162
|
Mortgage banking excl. MSR and MSR hedge market
|
9,743
|
6,293
|
8,171
|
9,875
|
9,116
|
MSR and MSR hedge market value adjustment
|
(3,105)
|
(2,739)
|
(7,038)
|
(3,702)
|
(2,673)
|
Security losses, net
|
(9)
|
(3)
|
(2,947)
|
(4)
|
(9)
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
5,202
|
5,046
|
4,353
|
4,370
|
3,946
|
Other miscellaneous income
|
20,552
|
22,237
|
27,789
|
35,691
|
20,073
|
Total noninterest revenue
|
$ 85,387
|
$ 86,165
|
$ 85,901
|
$ 100,658
|
$ 83,786
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
$ 152,972
|
$ 152,381
|
$ 152,237
|
$ 148,038
|
$ 156,650
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
28,477
|
27,275
|
28,894
|
29,367
|
28,640
|
Data processing and software
|
27,132
|
33,226
|
29,164
|
29,467
|
30,028
|
Deposit insurance assessments
|
8,643
|
8,284
|
7,481
|
15,741
|
8,414
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
3,668
|
3,904
|
3,933
|
3,999
|
4,066
|
Merger expense
|
315
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Advertising and public relations
|
4,157
|
5,870
|
5,481
|
6,537
|
4,224
|
Foreclosed property expense
|
864
|
621
|
486
|
515
|
268
|
Telecommunications
|
1,512
|
1,359
|
1,513
|
1,441
|
1,545
|
Travel and entertainment
|
2,436
|
2,618
|
2,612
|
2,549
|
2,236
|
Professional, consulting and outsourcing
|
4,733
|
4,540
|
4,115
|
3,534
|
3,935
|
Legal
|
3,559
|
4,176
|
3,664
|
758
|
3,682
|
Postage and shipping
|
1,773
|
1,624
|
1,677
|
1,622
|
2,205
|
Other miscellaneous expense
|
19,108
|
20,308
|
18,181
|
13,129
|
17,314
|
Total noninterest expense
|
$ 259,349
|
$ 266,186
|
$ 259,438
|
$ 256,697
|
$ 263,207
|
Table 12
Average Balance and Yields
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Average
Balance
|
Income/
|
Yield/
Rate
|
|
Average
Balance
|
Income/
|
Yield/
Rate
|
|
Average
Balance
|
Income/
|
Yield/
Rate
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans and leases, excluding accretion
|
$ 33,944,416
|
$ 527,951
|
6.31 %
|
|
$ 33,461,931
|
$ 538,204
|
6.40 %
|
|
$ 32,737,574
|
$ 525,878
|
6.46 %
|
Accretion income on acquired loans
|
|
2,562
|
0.03
|
|
|
2,422
|
0.03
|
|
|
3,515
|
0.04
|
Loans held for sale
|
115,261
|
1,449
|
5.10
|
|
123,211
|
1,694
|
5.47
|
|
72,356
|
1,184
|
6.58
|
Investment securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable
|
7,222,326
|
53,232
|
2.99
|
|
7,555,265
|
57,476
|
3.03
|
|
8,187,342
|
63,405
|
3.11
|
Tax-exempt
|
79,846
|
796
|
4.04
|
|
81,418
|
804
|
3.93
|
|
82,366
|
870
|
4.25
|
Total investment securities
|
7,302,172
|
54,028
|
3.00
|
|
7,636,683
|
58,280
|
3.04
|
|
8,269,708
|
64,275
|
3.13
|
Other investments
|
1,275,153
|
13,897
|
4.42
|
|
1,698,300
|
20,369
|
4.77
|
|
3,146,439
|
42,897
|
5.48
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
42,637,002
|
599,887
|
5.71 %
|
|
42,920,125
|
620,969
|
5.76 %
|
|
44,226,077
|
637,749
|
5.80 %
|
Other assets
|
4,963,761
|
|
|
|
4,809,384
|
|
|
|
4,890,312
|
|
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
465,332
|
|
|
|
465,971
|
|
|
|
473,849
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$ 47,135,431
|
|
|
|
$ 47,263,538
|
|
|
|
$ 48,642,540
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest bearing demand and money market
|
$ 19,428,376
|
$ 128,831
|
2.69 %
|
|
$ 18,845,689
|
$ 135,965
|
2.87 %
|
|
$ 19,303,845
|
$ 149,403
|
3.11 %
|
Savings deposits
|
2,607,366
|
3,644
|
0.57
|
|
2,573,961
|
3,684
|
0.57
|
|
2,696,452
|
3,801
|
0.57
|
Time deposits
|
9,978,136
|
100,900
|
4.10
|
|
9,646,809
|
103,785
|
4.28
|
|
7,348,356
|
80,670
|
4.42
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
32,013,878
|
233,375
|
2.96
|
|
31,066,459
|
243,434
|
3.12
|
|
29,348,653
|
233,874
|
3.21
|
Fed funds purchased, securities sold under
|
103,067
|
1,132
|
4.45
|
|
26,042
|
300
|
4.58
|
|
209,348
|
2,528
|
4.86
|
Short-term FHLB borrowings
|
28,278
|
309
|
4.43
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Short-term BTFP borrowings
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
897,826
|
10,772
|
4.77
|
|
3,500,000
|
42,104
|
4.84
|
Subordinated and long-term borrowings
|
129,030
|
1,289
|
4.05
|
|
123,442
|
1,284
|
4.14
|
|
434,579
|
4,699
|
4.35
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
32,274,253
|
236,105
|
2.97 %
|
|
32,113,769
|
255,790
|
3.17 %
|
|
33,492,580
|
283,205
|
3.40 %
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand deposits
|
8,339,414
|
|
|
|
8,676,765
|
|
|
|
9,072,619
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
870,172
|
|
|
|
883,643
|
|
|
|
883,293
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
41,483,839
|
|
|
|
41,674,177
|
|
|
|
43,448,492
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
5,651,592
|
|
|
|
5,589,361
|
|
|
|
5,194,048
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 47,135,431
|
|
|
|
$ 47,263,538
|
|
|
|
$ 48,642,540
|
|
|
Net interest income/net interest spread
|
|
363,782
|
2.74 %
|
|
|
365,179
|
2.59 %
|
|
|
354,544
|
2.40 %
|
Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin
|
|
|
3.46 %
|
|
|
|
3.38 %
|
|
|
|
3.22 %
|
Taxable equivalent adjustment:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans and investment securities
|
|
(630)
|
|
|
|
(648)
|
|
|
|
(636)
|
|
Net interest revenue
|
|
$ 363,152
|
|
|
|
$ 364,531
|
|
|
|
$ 353,908
|
|
Table 13
Selected Additional Data
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Mar 2025
|
Dec 2024
|
Sep 2024
|
Jun 2024
|
Mar 2024
|
MORTGAGE SERVICING RIGHTS ("MSR"):
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fair value, beginning of period
|
$ 114,594
|
$ 104,891
|
$ 113,595
|
$ 111,685
|
$ 106,824
|
Originations of servicing assets
|
2,796
|
4,227
|
3,361
|
3,687
|
2,736
|
Changes in fair value:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Due to changes in valuation inputs or assumptions(1)
|
(4,447)
|
9,193
|
(8,232)
|
927
|
4,781
|
Other changes in fair value(2)
|
(1,974)
|
(3,717)
|
(3,833)
|
(2,704)
|
(2,656)
|
Fair value, end of period
|
$ 110,969
|
$ 114,594
|
$ 104,891
|
$ 113,595
|
$ 111,685
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MORTGAGE BANKING REVENUE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Origination
|
$ 3,402
|
$ 332
|
$ 2,145
|
$ 3,976
|
$ 3,165
|
Servicing
|
6,341
|
5,961
|
6,026
|
5,899
|
5,951
|
Total mortgage banking revenue excluding MSR
|
9,743
|
6,293
|
8,171
|
9,875
|
9,116
|
Due to changes in valuation inputs or assumptions(1)
|
(4,447)
|
9,193
|
(8,232)
|
927
|
4,781
|
Other changes in fair value(2)
|
(1,974)
|
(3,717)
|
(3,833)
|
(2,704)
|
(2,656)
|
Market value adjustment on MSR Hedge
|
3,316
|
(8,215)
|
5,027
|
(1,925)
|
(4,798)
|
Total mortgage banking revenue
|
$ 6,638
|
$ 3,554
|
$ 1,133
|
$ 6,173
|
$ 6,443
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mortgage loans serviced
|
$ 8,111,379
|
$ 8,043,306
|
$ 7,927,028
|
$ 7,824,895
|
$ 7,764,936
|
MSR/mortgage loans serviced
|
1.37 %
|
1.42 %
|
1.32 %
|
1.45 %
|
1.44 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Primarily reflects changes in prepayment speeds and discount rate assumptions which are updated based on market interest rates.
|
(2) Primarily reflects changes due to realized cash flows.
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
(In thousands)
|
Mar 2025
|
Dec 2024
|
Sep 2024
|
Jun 2024
|
Mar 2024
|
AVAILABLE FOR SALE SECURITIES, at fair value
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. Treasury securities
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ 239,402
|
Obligations of U.S. government agencies
|
274,285
|
281,231
|
300,730
|
305,200
|
318,233
|
Mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. agencies ("MBS"):
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential pass-through:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guaranteed by GNMA
|
66,149
|
66,581
|
71,001
|
69,788
|
72,034
|
Issued by FNMA and FHLMC
|
4,024,678
|
3,965,556
|
4,163,760
|
4,125,416
|
4,254,227
|
Other residential mortgage-back securities
|
1,564,928
|
934,721
|
1,135,004
|
1,233,868
|
1,210,617
|
Commercial mortgage-backed securities
|
1,486,525
|
1,549,641
|
1,664,288
|
1,673,823
|
1,694,967
|
Total MBS
|
7,142,280
|
6,516,499
|
7,034,053
|
7,102,895
|
7,231,845
|
Obligations of states and political subdivisions
|
129,822
|
132,069
|
137,996
|
133,155
|
134,643
|
Other domestic debt securities
|
48,422
|
47,402
|
51,599
|
64,288
|
67,421
|
Foreign debt securities
|
317,350
|
316,787
|
317,307
|
315,884
|
315,045
|
Total available for sale securities
|
$ 7,912,159
|
$ 7,293,988
|
$ 7,841,685
|
$ 7,921,422
|
$ 8,306,589
|
Table 14
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Management evaluates the Company's capital position and adjusted performance by utilizing certain financial measures not calculated in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common shareholders, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total adjusted noninterest revenue, total adjusted noninterest expense, tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, total shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI), common shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI), tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (excluding AOCI), return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity, adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, adjusted earnings per common share, tangible book value per common share, tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI, efficiency ratio (tax equivalent), adjusted efficiency ratio (tax equivalent), dividend payout ratio, and adjusted dividend payout ratio. The Company has included these non-GAAP financial measures in this release for the applicable periods presented. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures: (i) provides important supplemental information that contributes to a proper understanding of the Company's capital position and adjusted performance, (ii) enables a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business and (iii) allows investors to evaluate the Company's performance in a manner similar to management, the financial services industry, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures, and the Company strongly encourages investors to review the GAAP financial measures included in this news release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
(In thousands)
|
Mar 2025
|
Dec 2024
|
Sep 2024
|
Jun 2024
|
Mar 2024
|
Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$ 133,222
|
$ 132,715
|
$ 136,439
|
$ 137,472
|
$ 116,978
|
Plus: Merger expense
|
315
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Incremental merger related expense
|
55
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Gain on extinguishment of debt
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,098)
|
(576)
|
Restructuring and other nonroutine expenses
|
351
|
(505)
|
(920)
|
6,675
|
251
|
Less: Security losses, net
|
(9)
|
(3)
|
(2,947)
|
(4)
|
(9)
|
Gain on sale of businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
14,980
|
-
|
Tax adjustment
|
172
|
(118)
|
476
|
(2,209)
|
(74)
|
Adjusted net income
|
133,780
|
132,331
|
137,990
|
130,282
|
116,736
|
Less: Preferred dividends
|
2,372
|
2,372
|
2,372
|
2,372
|
2,372
|
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders
|
$ 131,408
|
$ 129,959
|
$ 135,618
|
$ 127,910
|
$ 114,364
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
(In thousands)
|
Mar 2025
|
Dec 2024
|
Sep 2024
|
Jun 2024
|
Mar 2024
|
Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$ 133,222
|
$ 132,715
|
$ 136,439
|
$ 137,472
|
$ 116,978
|
Plus: Provision for credit losses
|
20,000
|
15,000
|
12,000
|
22,000
|
22,000
|
Income tax expense
|
35,968
|
36,795
|
39,482
|
40,807
|
35,509
|
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue
|
$ 189,190
|
$ 184,510
|
$ 187,921
|
$ 200,279
|
$ 174,487
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
(In thousands)
|
Mar 2025
|
Dec 2024
|
Sep 2024
|
Jun 2024
|
Mar 2024
|
Adjusted Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$ 133,222
|
$ 132,715
|
$ 136,439
|
$ 137,472
|
$ 116,978
|
Plus: Provision for credit losses
|
20,000
|
15,000
|
12,000
|
22,000
|
22,000
|
Merger expense
|
315
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Incremental merger related expense
|
55
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Gain on extinguishment of debt
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,098)
|
(576)
|
Restructuring and other nonroutine expenses
|
351
|
(505)
|
(920)
|
6,675
|
251
|
Income tax expense
|
35,968
|
36,795
|
39,482
|
40,807
|
35,509
|
Less: Security losses, net
|
(9)
|
(3)
|
(2,947)
|
(4)
|
(9)
|
Gain on sale of businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
14,980
|
-
|
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue
|
$ 189,920
|
$ 184,008
|
$ 189,948
|
$ 190,880
|
$ 174,171
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
(In thousands)
|
Mar 2025
|
Dec 2024
|
Sep 2024
|
Jun 2024
|
Mar 2024
|
Total Adjusted Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest revenue
|
$ 363,152
|
$ 364,531
|
$ 361,458
|
$ 356,318
|
$ 353,908
|
Total Adjusted Noninterest Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total noninterest revenue
|
$ 85,387
|
$ 86,165
|
$ 85,901
|
$ 100,658
|
$ 83,786
|
Less: Security losses, net
|
(9)
|
(3)
|
(2,947)
|
(4)
|
(9)
|
Gain on sale of businesses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
14,980
|
-
|
Total adjusted noninterest revenue
|
$ 85,396
|
$ 86,168
|
$ 88,848
|
$ 85,682
|
$ 83,795
|
Total adjusted revenue
|
$ 448,548
|
$ 450,699
|
$ 450,306
|
$ 442,000
|
$ 437,703
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
(In thousands)
|
Mar 2025
|
Dec 2024
|
Sep 2024
|
Jun 2024
|
Mar 2024
|
Total Adjusted Noninterest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total noninterest expense
|
$ 259,349
|
$ 266,186
|
$ 259,438
|
$ 256,697
|
$ 263,207
|
Less: Merger expense
|
315
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Incremental merger related expense
|
55
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Gain on extinguishment of debt
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,098)
|
(576)
|
Restructuring and other nonroutine expenses
|
351
|
(505)
|
(920)
|
6,675
|
251
|
Total adjusted noninterest expense
|
$ 258,628
|
$ 266,691
|
$ 260,358
|
$ 251,120
|
$ 263,532
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
(In thousands)
|
Mar 2025
|
Dec 2024
|
Sep 2024
|
Jun 2024
|
Mar 2024
|
Total Tangible Assets, Excluding AOCI
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$ 47,743,294
|
$ 47,019,190
|
$ 49,204,933
|
$ 47,984,078
|
$ 48,313,863
|
Less: Goodwill
|
1,366,923
|
1,366,923
|
1,366,923
|
1,366,923
|
1,367,785
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
79,522
|
83,190
|
87,094
|
91,027
|
96,126
|
Total tangible assets
|
46,296,849
|
45,569,077
|
47,750,916
|
46,526,128
|
46,849,952
|
Less: AOCI
|
(621,203)
|
(694,495)
|
(590,342)
|
(782,462)
|
(791,333)
|
Total tangible assets, excluding AOCI
|
$ 46,918,052
|
$ 46,263,572
|
$ 48,341,258
|
$ 47,308,590
|
$ 47,641,285
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
Mar 2025
|
Dec 2024
|
Sep 2024
|
Jun 2024
|
Mar 2024
|
PERIOD END BALANCES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Shareholders' Equity, Excluding AOCI
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
$5,718,541
|
$5,569,683
|
$5,572,863
|
$5,287,758
|
$5,189,932
|
Less: AOCI
|
(621,203)
|
(694,495)
|
(590,342)
|
(782,462)
|
(791,333)
|
Total shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI
|
$6,339,744
|
$6,264,178
|
$6,163,205
|
$6,070,220
|
$5,981,265
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Shareholders' Equity, Excluding AOCI
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
$5,718,541
|
$5,569,683
|
$5,572,863
|
$5,287,758
|
$5,189,932
|
Less: preferred stock
|
166,993
|
166,993
|
166,993
|
166,993
|
166,993
|
Common shareholders' equity
|
5,551,548
|
5,402,690
|
5,405,870
|
5,120,765
|
5,022,939
|
Less: AOCI
|
(621,203)
|
(694,495)
|
(590,342)
|
(782,462)
|
(791,333)
|
Common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI
|
$6,172,751
|
$6,097,185
|
$5,996,212
|
$5,903,227
|
$5,814,272
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity, Excluding AOCI
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
$5,718,541
|
$5,569,683
|
$5,572,863
|
$5,287,758
|
$5,189,932
|
Less: Goodwill
|
1,366,923
|
1,366,923
|
1,366,923
|
1,366,923
|
1,367,785
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
79,522
|
83,190
|
87,094
|
91,027
|
96,126
|
Preferred stock
|
166,993
|
166,993
|
166,993
|
166,993
|
166,993
|
Total tangible common shareholders' equity
|
4,105,103
|
3,952,577
|
3,951,853
|
3,662,815
|
3,559,028
|
Less: AOCI
|
(621,203)
|
(694,495)
|
(590,342)
|
(782,462)
|
(791,333)
|
Total tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI
|
$4,726,306
|
$4,647,072
|
$4,542,195
|
$4,445,277
|
$4,350,361
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AVERAGE BALANCES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
$5,651,592
|
$5,589,361
|
$5,420,826
|
$5,207,254
|
$5,194,048
|
Less: Goodwill
|
1,366,923
|
1,366,923
|
1,366,923
|
1,367,358
|
1,367,785
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
81,527
|
85,323
|
89,262
|
93,743
|
98,350
|
Preferred stock
|
166,993
|
166,993
|
166,993
|
166,993
|
166,993
|
Total tangible common shareholders' equity
|
$4,036,149
|
$3,970,122
|
$3,797,648
|
$3,579,160
|
$3,560,920
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total average assets
|
$47,135,431
|
$47,263,538
|
$47,803,977
|
$48,192,719
|
$48,642,540
|
Total shares of common stock outstanding
|
184,046,420
|
183,527,575
|
182,315,142
|
182,430,427
|
182,681,325
|
Average shares outstanding-diluted
|
186,121,979
|
186,038,243
|
185,496,110
|
185,260,963
|
185,574,130
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)
|
8.87 %
|
8.67 %
|
8.28 %
|
7.87 %
|
7.60 %
|
Tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI, to
|
10.07
|
10.04
|
9.40
|
9.40
|
9.13
|
Return on average tangible common equity (3)
|
13.15
|
13.06
|
14.04
|
15.18
|
12.94
|
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (4)
|
13.20
|
13.02
|
14.21
|
14.37
|
12.92
|
Adjusted return on average assets (5)
|
1.15
|
1.11
|
1.15
|
1.09
|
0.97
|
Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity (6)
|
9.72
|
9.53
|
10.27
|
10.21
|
9.15
|
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (7)
|
1.63
|
1.55
|
1.56
|
1.67
|
1.44
|
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (8)
|
1.63
|
1.55
|
1.58
|
1.59
|
1.44
|
Tangible book value per common share (9)
|
$ 22.30
|
$ 21.54
|
$ 21.68
|
$ 20.08
|
$ 19.48
|
Tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI (10)
|
25.68
|
25.32
|
24.91
|
24.37
|
23.81
|
Adjusted earnings per common share (11)
|
$ 0.71
|
$ 0.70
|
$ 0.73
|
$ 0.69
|
$ 0.62
|
Adjusted dividend payout ratio (12)
|
38.73 %
|
35.71 %
|
34.25 %
|
36.23 %
|
40.32 %
|
Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures:
|
(1)
|
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and other intangible assets, net, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, net.
|
(2)
|
Tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets, excluding AOCI, is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill, other intangible assets, net and accumulated other comprehensive loss, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill, accumulated other comprehensive loss, and other intangible assets, net.
|
(3)
|
Return on average tangible common equity is defined by the Company as annualized net income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders equity.
|
(4)
|
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders' equity.
|
(5)
|
Adjusted return on average assets is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income divided by total average assets.
|
(6)
|
Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income available to common shareholders divided by average common shareholders' equity.
|
(7)
|
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized pre-tax pre-provision net revenue divided by total average assets.
|
(8)
|
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue divided by total average assets adjusted for items included in the definition and calculation of adjusted income.
|
(9)
|
Tangible book value per common share is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by total shares of common stock outstanding.
|
(10)
|
Tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive loss divided by total shares of common stock outstanding.
|
(11)
|
Adjusted earnings per common share is defined by the Company as net adjusted income available to common shareholders divided by average common shares outstanding-diluted.
|
(12)
|
Adjusted dividend payout ratio is defined by the Company as common share dividends divided by net adjusted income available to common shareholders.
Efficiency Ratio-Fully Taxable Equivalent and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio-Fully Taxable Equivalent Definitions
The efficiency ratio and the adjusted efficiency ratio are supplemental financial measures utilized in management's internal evaluation of the Company's use of resources and are not defined under GAAP. The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by total revenue, which includes net interest income plus noninterest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment. The adjusted efficiency ratio excludes income and expense items otherwise disclosed as non-routine from total noninterest expense.
