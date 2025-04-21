MATSON TO ANNOUNCE FIRST QUARTER 2025 RESULTS ON MAY 5, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HONOLULU, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Matson, Inc. ("Matson" or the "Company") (NYSE: MATX ), a leading U.S. carrier in the Pacific, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter on Monday, May 5, 2025. A conference call is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET when Matt Cox, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Joel Wine, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Matson's first quarter results.

Date of Conference Call: Monday, May 5, 2025 Scheduled Time: 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 a.m. HT

The conference call will be broadcast live along with an additional slide presentation on the Company's website at , under Investors.

Participants may register for the conference call at:

Registered participants will receive the conference call dial-in number and a unique PIN code to access the live event. While not required, it is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the event starting time. A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the event by accessing the webcast link at , under Investors.

About the Company

Founded in 1882, Matson (NYSE: MATX ) is a leading provider of ocean transportation and logistics services. Matson provides a vital lifeline of ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia. Matson also operates premium, expedited services from China to Long Beach, California, provides service to Okinawa, Japan and various islands in the South Pacific, and operates an international export service from ports in Alaska to Asia. The Company's fleet of owned and chartered vessels includes containerships, combination container and roll-on/roll-off ships and barges. Matson Logistics, established in 1987, extends the geographic reach of Matson's transportation network throughout North America and Asia. Its integrated, asset-light logistics services include rail intermodal, highway brokerage, warehousing, freight consolidation, supply chain management, and freight forwarding to Alaska. Additional information about the Company is available at .

