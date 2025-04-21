New Book Launches A Movement To Redefine Sacredness In The Modern Age

TAOLISM book front cover

- Joseph R. SimonettaSARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As humanity faces ecological breakdown, political extremism, and a spiritual vacuum, Sarasota-based author, speaker, and sustainability advocate Joe Simonetta offers a bold and urgent response to today's global challenges: a radically simple code for living that could sustain humanity and transform civilization.In his new book, TAOLISM: The Architecture of Life, Simonetta introduces a powerful worldview grounded not in belief, but in behavior . TAOLISM (short for The Architecture of Life) offers a framework for ethical living rooted in science, reason, ethics, and sustainability-guided by just three core principles, expressed in seven transformative words:Be Healthy. Be Kind. Respect the Environment.“This is not religion. It's not dogma. It's not another ideology,” says Simonetta.“It's a way of being-deeply practical, urgently needed, and universally applicable. These seven words, if widely adopted, will change everything.”TAOLISM challenges humanity to evolve-by aligning with the very architecture of life itself. Drawing on decades of multidisciplinary work and lived experience, Simonetta presents a compelling case for replacing superstition with responsibility, worship with action, and faith with observable truth.From personal well-being to politics and public policy, from education to economics, the book explores how TAOLISM can reshape every aspect of our lives-offering a blueprint for human thriving at a time when nothing less will do.Simonetta, a Harvard-educated ethicist, professional athlete, former U.S. Army officer, and TEDx speaker, delivers this work not as abstract theory but as an urgent call to action.TAOLISM: The Architecture of Life is available now in paperback, eBook, and audiobook formats on Amazon and at .________________________________________ABOUT THE AUTHORJoseph R. Simonetta is a writer, speaker, environmentalist, and visionary committed to advancing human civilization through ethics, reason, and sustainability. With degrees in business (Penn State), architecture (University of Colorado), and divinity (Harvard), he brings a uniquely integrative perspective to the challenges of our time. He is also a national champion senior triathlete and the creator of TAOLISM, a movement to reframe sacredness as life-sustaining behavior.

